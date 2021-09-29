NEW BETHLEHEM — It was a back-and-forth battle for the first quarter and a half between visiting Brockway and the Redbank Valley Bulldogs last Friday night.
Then the rest of the game happened. Once the Bulldogs got on the board, it was a barrage of scoring as they put up 36 points in a 5:31 span — 28 points of which were in just 1:49 — to take a decisive 51-0 victory on Homecoming Night.
Their fourth straight 50-point game blowout hiked their record to 4-1 going into Friday’s trip to unbeaten Smethport, the team the Bulldogs beat for last year’s Class 1A title.
The Bulldogs limited the Rovers to 22 yards of offense on 42 plays from scrimmage, including minus-41 yards rushing due in large part to sacks and poor snaps totaling minus-39 yards on five of those plays.
Still, the way the first quarter went was an early test for the Bulldogs, who played a young Rovers team featuring a freshman quarterback in Brayden Fox.
“That’s probably the most sustained drives we’ve had against our starters this year with those three straight third-and-long pickups, so we came back and got the interception, so I was proud they responded with kind of having their backs against the wall a little bit,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said.
Both teams had sustained drives come up empty before the Bulldogs broke out the scoring, however, as three separate drives took up the entirety of the first quarter and the beginning of the second.
Aiden Ortz, with a nice over-the-shoulder play, intercepted Fox’s pass that stopped the Rovers’ drive. But the Bulldogs were not able to turn that into points when the Rovers stopped Ray Shreckengost on fourth-and-one deep in Rovers territory.
From there, the avalanche started when the Bulldogs forced the Rovers to punt on the ensuing possession. The snap went over the head of punter Blake Pisarcik, giving the Bulldogs the ball at the Rovers’ 9. Two plays later, quarterback Bryson Bain found Marquese Gardlock for an 8-yard score with 5:56 left in the second quarter. Gardlock got the two-point conversion from a Gunner Mangiantini pass to make it 8-0 Bulldogs.
After Brockway could convert on fourth-and-three near midfield, Bain found Tate Minich wide open for a 48-yard gain. Two plays later, Shreckengost cashed it in from three yards out to make it 14-0 Redbank Valley with 2:14 left in the first half.
Just 19 seconds later, the Bulldogs scored again. On second-and-10 from Brockway 32, Joseph Mansfield sacked Fox and the ball popped out, with Shreckengost scooping it up and taking it 19 yards for the score. Gardlock got another two-point conversion from Mangiantini as the Bulldogs led 22-0 with 1:55 left in the first half.
Mansfield came out of a scary car accident unhurt, but his vehicle was totaled as he was on his way to the game. He finished with six tackles, 3 1/2 of them for losses with a sack, forced fumble and blocked punt.
All that was a part of some in-game adjustments that wound up bottling up the Rovers, especially after the first quarter.
“We made some adjustments to take away some stuff in the middle of the field, but we were able to get the pass rush going and it was a combination of that and obviously some mistakes on their bad snaps that really hurt them as well,” Gold said.
A quick three-and-out by Brockway with Redbank Valley calling also calling timeouts gave the Bulldogs great field position at the Brockway 33-yard line after a partially blocked punt by Marshall. Four plays later, Bain found Minich for a 6-yard score and Mangiantini’s throw to Ortz gave the Bulldogs a 30-0 lead with 49 seconds left in the first half.
Brockway got an unsportsmanlike penalty on the Minich TD play, with the yardage assessed on the kickoff. Redbank Valley then went for a pooch kick towards the sideline and Brandon Ross was able to come away with it at the Brockway 17 because the Rovers failed to cover the loose ball.
Three plays later, Bain found Mason Clouse for a 12-yard score on third-and-five with 25 second left in the half. The two-point try failed, giving Redbank Valley a 36-0 lead.
A fast-moving second half saw the Bulldogs score twice in the fourth quarter on Cam Wagner’s 7-yard TD pass to Kaden Neiswonger and Drew Byers’ 13-yard run. The Wagner TD pass came after the Bulldogs took over at the 8 following another bad Brockway punt snap.
The short fields and turnovers limited the Bulldogs to 249 yards of offense. Bain was 12-of-15 passing for 134 yards and three touchdowns. Minich caught three passes for 61 yards, Clouse four for 33 yards and Gardlock four for 31 yards. Byers ran for 33 yards on six carries while Shreckengost went 28 yards on 11 attempts.
Fox completed 8 of 15 passes for 63 yards with two interceptions, those by Ortz and Caden Adams. The Rovers dropped to 1-4 with their fourth straight loss after beating Union/A-C Valley in the opener.
“I think (Fox) is going to be really good. He’s a young quarterback with some young wideouts and he probably has over 1,000 yards passing if they didn’t have some drops in earlier games,” Gold said. “There’s definitely promise there and that’s a team that in two or three years, we’re going to be hearing a lot more about them.”
The Rovers visit Otto-Eldred Friday.