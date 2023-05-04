MARIENVILLE — Redbank Valley softball opponents beware, these Bulldogs are always biting at your feet and no lead is safe.
Two days after scoring nine runs in the seventh to erase a six-run deficit at Cranberry, Redbank Valley found itself down 5-0 early and 8-5 going to the sixth inning against Forest Area.
But deficits don’t bother these Lady Bulldogs, and Redbank Valley rallied to beat the Fires 11-8 last Thursday at East Forest High School to improve to 5-6.
“I wish I knew,” Redbank Valley manager Lee Miller answered to a question about why no deficit seems too big for his team. “We’ve definitely got confidence where we can come back. I just wish we could turn this around and start at the beginning of the game like we end. But, they definitely never give up, which is great.”
Bella Orr was the hero with a two-out, inside-the-park –everything has to be inside-the-park at an East Forest field without a fence, grand slam in the sixth inning that completely erased the 8-5 deficit and gave the Lady Bulldogs their first lead of the game, 9-8.
“It was inside, just where I liked it,” Orr said. “I put all my power into it, and we got it in. I am not the fastest person, but everyone on base got on their horse and that just gave me the motivation to get on mine. And, we got er done.”
Patience at the plate for a usually free-swinging Redbank Valley squad set up Orr’s big hit, as the Lady Bulldogs walked the bases loaded starting with a one-out free pass issued by Izzy Flick to Mackenzie Foringer. Quinn White and Peytin Polka then drew walks with two outs to load the sacks.
The patience came from Miller knowing that Flick, who had an offseason hip injury, isn’t 100 percent and had started to tire.
“I told my first-base coach back in the third inning, she is starting to tire,” Miller said. “We told our girls to try to be a little more patient. We preach on hitting the first good pitch, but we told them to try to be a little more patient. It seemed to pay off.”
Early on, it looked like it wasn’t going to be Redbank Valley’s day.
Forest Area scored twice in the first off of Foringer then Flick hit a two-run inside-the-park home run during a three-run third inning that put the Fires ahead, 5-0.
But a curious move by Forest Area manager Eric Flick in the third inning helped Redbank Valley get back in the game.
With two outs and Foringer on third after a single, an error, and a groundout, Flick elected to intentionally walk the freshman White, who had struck out swinging in the first.
Polka made that decision look wrong when she promptly singled to right scoring Foringer and sending White to third. White then scored on a wild pitch, and Molly Evans, who was running for Polka, scored when Sami Bowser walked on a full count with the runners on first and second on the move and Forest Area catcher Brooke Felleti threw to third not realizing it was ball four. The throw went into left field allowing Evans to trot home making it 5-3.
Redbank Valley then tied the game with a pair of runs in the fifth with White, Polka, and Evans right in the middle of the action.
White singled leading off and Polka followed with a single sending White to third with Polka going into second when the third went to third. Evans ran again for Polka, and another Flick wild pitch scored White before Alara Altobelli, who got the start because of an injury in practice the day before to regular right fielder Keyauna Schimp, singled home Evans to tie the game at five.
Forest Area wasted zero time retaking the lead s Ann Stitt doubled to left scoring Madison McFarland, who led off the inning with a single. Stitt then scored on a double by Alexis Oswald, and Alexa Carll singled home Oswald.
After grabbing the lead in the sixth, Redbank Valley tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the seventh on a Foringer single and a Forest Area error, one of five committed by the Fires in the game.
Foringer had a three-hit day for the Lady Bulldogs going 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored, and an RBI. She was also the winning pitcher going seven innings allowing eight runs, all earned, on 16 hits while striking out four.
McFarland had three hits for Forest Area going 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
The win was the fourth straight for Redbank Valley after losing five in a row to start the season 1-6.
“After the Johnsonburg game when we were sitting at 1-6, we had a team meeting after practice one day and cleared the air on things they thought we needed to do,” Miller said. “The coaches talked about what we thought we needed to do. It definitely changed the season. We started to get a little bit of confidence, and we are in the thick of things now.”
NOTES: The Lady Bulldogs haven’t played since the win over Forest Area, their game at Moniteau last Friday and Monday’s home game with Clarion-Limestone getting postponed with no makeup dates set. Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to visit Clarion before two games scheduled next week, Monday at home against Keystone and next Wednesday at A-C Valley/Union