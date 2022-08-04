How can I prevent human-bear conflicts?

Black bears are omnivores, which means their diet is made up of both meat and plant material. Natural food sources can be low this time of year, so bears are more likely to help themselves to food that is easily accessible. Bird feeders, trash cans and pet food left outside within a bear’s reach are all free game to a hungry bear. Once a bear finds easy access to those kids of food, they are likely to come back for more. This can lead to property damage, or worse, dangerous human-bear interactions. Help prevent negative human-bear conflicts and keep Pennsylvania bears wild by:

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos