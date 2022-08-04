How can I prevent human-bear conflicts?
Black bears are omnivores, which means their diet is made up of both meat and plant material. Natural food sources can be low this time of year, so bears are more likely to help themselves to food that is easily accessible. Bird feeders, trash cans and pet food left outside within a bear’s reach are all free game to a hungry bear. Once a bear finds easy access to those kids of food, they are likely to come back for more. This can lead to property damage, or worse, dangerous human-bear interactions. Help prevent negative human-bear conflicts and keep Pennsylvania bears wild by:
Removing potential bear snacks, like pet food or bird feeders, and putting them inside overnight. If bears continually return, remove the bird feeders entirely.
Keeping trash cans and recycling in a secure area until the morning of collection day.
Are eLicenses a permitted substitute for hunters to carry in the field?
Yes, they will be for the 2021-22 hunting license year. Pennsylvania’s new hunting and furtaker licensing system is equipped to provide hunters and trappers with electronic versions of the licenses they buy. The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners voted to allow hunting and furtaking eLicenses to be carried afield as an alternative to carrying certain paper licenses. Harvest tags will continue to be issued in physical form on durable stock. No electronic versions of these documents will be issued or authorized for use, and durable-stock harvest tags still need to be carried in the field when hunting in big-game seasons or trapping seasons when harvest tags are used. Hunters and trappers buying licenses online will continue to be mailed all durable-stock license panels, including harvest tags, and will also be given access to eLicenses. Those buying licenses from an issuing agent will be issued harvest tags at the time of purchase and will have the opportunity to have digital licenses provided through email.