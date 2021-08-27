NEW BETHLEHEM — Over a decade ago, Jen Gold didn’t have a choice, but she didn’t mind one bit.
They’re still on the same team. One is running a football program while the other is right there beside him. Jen is the wife of Redbank Valley Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold.
“When I started dating Blane 12 years ago, one of the first things he asked me was how I felt about being a coach’s girlfriend or wife,” Jen said. “So it’s kind of always been a part of our relationship. He was very up front with that at the very beginning because he coached Little League baseball then. I don’t think I knew what that entailed when I was 19 because it is an every-day thing. He’s constantly doing something for football or thinking something for football or watching plays.”
Both are Venango County natives, Blane a Franklin High School graduate and Jen from Oil City and Venango Catholic. They met in college and it obviously blossomed from there. They will be married for seven years in December.
“There’s an incredible amount of patience on her part with understanding that in the fall, I’m not home as much and I’m the type of person that even when I am home, which is not a good thing on my part, but the wheels are constantly turning,” Blane admitted. “I can be there physically, but I’m not there mentally, so it’s definitely a constant effort to work to stay balanced.”
While Blane coaches and teaches at Redbank Valley, Jen is a Patient System Medical Technician, currently working out of her home.
Regardless, both work as a team on much of what goes on off the field.
“That’s become a big part of my life, just making sure that we’re available for the kids and anything that’s needed in that way,” Jen said. “It’s definitely a team thing, because the kids see us. Even if I go into town, they know who Blane is and who I am and they’re watching. So just trying to be role models, letting them know what a good wife, husband is and trying to be a good friend and have a good reputation.
“The biggest thing is to be a supporter and his cheerleader, that’s the biggest thing for me, knowing he’s doing his very best and make him feel like he’s doing his best to make changes for the kids. He looks at football as more than just the game. It’s more about the relationships that he creates with the kids. They probably aren’t going on to be NFL stars or anything, but they are going to go on to be men and husbands and fathers and friends. So I think that’s our biggest thing.”
That’s “our,” not “his,” a healthy approach for a football coaching couple.
The coach appreciates his wife keeping a keen eye on that balance equation, always an important box to keep checked.
“We have different personalities,” Blane said. “I have the Type A personality that once you conquer one mountain, it’s where is the next one to climb. The one thing about last year was that during our playoff run, all the games were on Saturday and it’s time to start prepping for the next one. My wife is good at reeling me in and getting me to enjoy those moments a little more than I would do.”
The coach’s wife admits that her football IQ is “embarrassingly bad,” but doesn’t shy away from trying to learn and pay attention on game nights.
“It’s definitely interesting to hear a lot of dads calling the plays in the stand that they think should happen,” she said. “If things are intense, I go near the fence because I’m trying to watch the game. I know people are trying to be nice and make small talk sometimes.”
Learn, support and perhaps just listen.
“Any time that the team loses, Blane kind of takes it as he lost or the team didn’t win because of something he should have changed or something or a play he should’ve called,” Jen said.
“He’s still a young pup with it too. We’ve grown up together and learned that we need to rely on each other. We’ve been best friends our entire adult life, so I know when he’s beating himself up. Some times it’s best to be quiet and not talk to him and let him work through it. Sometimes there’s nothing you can say that makes him feel better.”