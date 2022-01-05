More all-state recognition followed the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team later last week.
After the PA Football Writers put out their all-state teams in all six classifications, the PA Football News released its list — coaches nominate and select the teams — and in Class 1A, the Bulldogs were well represented with seven named to the First and Second Teams while head coach Blane Gold, as he did on the PA Sports Writers team, shared Coach of the Year honors with Bishop Guilfoyle’s Justin Wheeler.
Two Bulldogs who got all-state honors from the PA Sports Writers — senior Chris Marshall and Joe Mansfield — repeated on the PFN lists. Marshall, a defensive back with the Sports Writers, earned Second Team All-State honors at wide receiver.
Marshall, the D9and10Sports.Com Player of the Year, led the Bulldogs with 42 receptions for 632 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Mansfield was a First Team selection at defensive end. He was one of four First-Team picks with slot back Tate Minich, cornerback Marquese Gardlock and return specialist Ashton Kahle.
Minich caught 41 passes for 530 yards and seven TDs while Gardlock, one of the team’s lockdown coverage specialists at defensive back, shared the team lead with Kahle, Marshall and Aiden Ortz with four interceptions.
Kahle had a stellar season returning punts, averaging 28.3 yards per return over 12 returns with four of those going for touchdowns.
Seniors Gunner Mangiantini and Kolby Barrett earned Second Team honors at long snapper and nose guard. Barrett helped anchor a strong season for the Bulldogs defense, making 54 tackles with 14 1/2 of those going for losses, 2 1/2 of those being sacks.
Bishop Guilfoyle quarterback/defensive back Karson Kiesewetter was named Class 1A Player of the Year. The Marauders had eight players on the all-state team.
Also from District 9 in Class 1A were Elk County Catholic center Jake Parrish and Keystone’s defensive athlete Zander McHenry on the First Team while Curwensville kicker Jake Mullins was on the Second Team.
In Class 2A, Karns City’s Luke Garing was a First Team fullback while Austin Brown was First Team long snapper.
Class 3A had four players from St. Marys and three from Clearfield named. The Dutch had four Second-Team picks in quarterback Christian Coudriet, offensive guard Colton Swanson, center Connor Bullers and cornerback Carter Chadsey.
For Clearfield, defensive tackle Oliver Billotte was a First Team pick while receiver Karson Kline and outside linebacker Hayden Kovalick was a Second Team selection.