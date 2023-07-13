HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners met last Saturday in Harrisburg, hearing public comments before taking up official business. Highlights from today’s meeting appear below.
SURVEY TO PRECEDE FURTHER ACTION ON MARTEN PLAN — Exploring the possibility of reintroducing American martens to Pennsylvania will include consideration of an additional public survey gauging residents’ opinions on the matter.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission recently developed the draft “American Marten Reintroduction and Management Plan for Pennsylvania,” a long-term, 10-year strategy to translocate the species back to the state, then conduct comprehensive monitoring to evaluate that reintroduction.
A proposal to make the plan available for public review was on today’s agenda, but the Board of Commissioners tabled the proposal until the results of a soon-to-be-conducted scientific survey clarify the public’s opinions about the initiative. The survey will be conducted by the Virginia-based Responsive Management.
“Given that the survey is not yet completed, I believe it is appropriate that we table this issue at this time to allow for that survey to be completed and the results to be made available to the board and to the public,” Board of Commissioners President Kristen Schnepp-Giger said.
The American marten (Martes americana) is a small furbearer that’s about the same size as adult mink or fox squirrel. Martens weigh between 1 and 3 pounds and measure between 19 and 27 inches.
Martens were once commonly found in portions of Pennsylvania. They disappeared from the Commonwealth in the early 1900s, though, as a result of deforestation and unregulated harvest.
CHANGES REGARDING ISSUING AGENTS CONSIDERED — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners today gave preliminary approval to changes impacting its license-issuing agent program.
The Game Commission recently evaluated that program, partly because changes in how licenses are sold are significantly impacting issuing agents via reduced license sales opportunities and increased business costs. The goal of the assessment was to find ways to decrease costs and requirements for those license-selling partners.
That’s resulted in several proposed changes.
First, current regulations – which predate the availability of internet sales and on-site, in-person license printing – set the annual issuing agent application fee at $500. First-year issuing agents are eligible to apply to get some of that back, though rebates of up to $400, depending on the number of licenses they sell throughout the license year. Few recoup more than $100 to $200 that way, though.
So the Commission has proposed reducing the annual application fee from $500 to $200, a move that would also eliminate the need for the rebate program.
Second, current regulations require an issuing agent applicant to maintain an $18,000 bond. That figure, set at a time when the Commission sent paper licenses to agents, was intended to cover the value of that paper stock and license and permit fees collected by the agent.
Now that on-site printable licenses are the standard, the agency’s investment in paper stock has decreased significantly. Furthermore, its migration to weekly electronic funds transfers (EFTs) has reduced the financial risk associated with collecting license and permit sale revenues.
And even in those cases, over the last two years where the Game Commission had to collect bond fees, the claims fell well below $18,000.
For all those reasons, the Game Commission is proposing reducing the annual bonding rate from $18,000 to $11,000.
Additionally, the Game Commission is proposing to reduce the annual minimum sales requirement from 50 to 25 license products per year per agent, while also allowing mentored hunting permits to be included in an agent’s sales figures.
And finally, the Game Commission is proposing to eliminate the Nov. 1 to March 31 application window for issuing agent applications. Allowing applications year-round, something made easier by new technologies and processes, will give issuing agent applicants greater access without creating any unreasonable burdens on the Game Commission.
The proposed changes will be brought back to the board in September for final approval.
STATE GAME LANDS SYSTEM TO GROW — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners today approved acquisitions adding about 1,034 acres to state game lands.
That involves the purchase of eight properties. They are:
Roughly 67 acres in Liberty Township, McKean County, near State Game Lands 61. Funding comes from the Game Fund. Previously owned by Canoe Place Fish & Game Club, the property includes an existing range facility and clubhouse.
Roughly 13 acres in Troy and Steuben townships, Crawford County, adjoining State Game Lands 122. Funding comes from the Game Commission’s restricted account.
Roughly 1 acre in Burrell Township, Indiana County, that’s an interior parcel to State Game Lands 276. Funding comes from the Game Fund.
Roughly 649 acres in St. Marys, Elk County, adjoining State Game Lands 14. Funding comes from the Game Commission’s restricted account.
Roughly 102 acres in Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County, adjoining State Game Lands 134. Funding comes from the Game Commission’s restricted account. This tract includes a right of way and creates important new access to this game lands
Roughly 73 acres in Hamlin Township, McKean County, adjoining State Game Lands 62. Funding comes from the Game Fund. This tract includes a right of way and creates important new access to this game lands
Roughly 15.7 acres in Walker Township, Schuylkill County, adjoining State Game Lands 257. Funding for this indenture comes from the Game Fund.
Roughly 69 acres in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, Somerset County, adjoining State Game Lands 111. Funding comes from the Game Fund. This tract includes a right of way and creates important new access to this game lands
The Game Commission also acquired property through several land exchanges. They are:
Roughly 27 acres in Montgomery Township, Indiana County, adjoining State Game Lands 262 in exchange for about nine acres of the same game lands in the same township.
Roughly 3 acres in Overton Township, Bradford County, adjoining State Game Lands 36 in exchange for 1 acre of the same game lands in the same township.
Roughly 10 acres in Ridgway Township, Elk County, adjoining State Game Lands 44 in exchange for 1 acre of the same game lands in the same township.
Roughly 4.55 acres in Burrell Township, Indiana County, adjoining State Game Lands 153 in exchange for about three-quarters of an acre in Smith Township, Washington County, part of State Game Lands 117, and three parcels – measuring roughly 0.5, 0.1 and 0.09 acres – in Young Township, Indiana County, parts of State Game Lands 332.
In all cases, Game Commission staff determined the exchanges to be in the best interest of the agency.
Finally, Game Commissioners approved by notational vote the deposit of $184,511 as an exchange for a temporary right of way across State Game Lands 232 in Washington County into the restricted revenue account, which is used for the future purchase of lands.