HARRISBURG, PA –The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners will meet July 8 and 9 at the agency’s Harrisburg headquarters.
The meeting on Friday begins at 1 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is for the board to hear reports from staff. Public comment will not be accepted at this meeting.
Public comment – limited to five minutes – will be accepted at the Saturday meeting on a first-to-register, first-to-speak basis. Registration begins when doors to the Harrisburg headquarters open at 7:45 a.m. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. PowerPoint presentations are not permitted during public comment periods.
Following the conclusion of public comment, the board will take up its regular agenda, then will discuss new business.
The agenda for the July meeting is available at the Game Commission’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov. Under “About Us,” on the right side of the homepage, select “Events & Board Meetings,” then click the “July 9, 2022 Draft Agenda” link.
The Game Commission’s headquarters is located at 2001 Elmerton Ave., just off the Progress Avenue exit off Interstate 81 in Harrisburg, Dauphin County.
Those unable to attend the meeting can watch much of it from home.
The meeting is scheduled to be live-streamed Friday and again on Saturday, following the conclusion of public comments. The livestream can be viewed on the agency’s YouTube channel.
VARIOUS BAG LIMITS
SQUIRRELS, Red, Gray, Black and Fox (Combined)
Sept. 10-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-19; Sunday, Nov. 20; Nov. 21-25; Dec. 12-23; and Dec. 26-Feb. 27, 2023.
(6 daily, 18 possession).
Special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license
Sept. 10-24
(6 daily, 18 in possession limit after first day).
RUFFED GROUSE
Oct. 15-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-19; Sunday, Nov. 20; Nov. 21-25 and Dec. 12-23
(2 daily, 6 possession).
RABBIT (Cottontail)
Oct. 15-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-19; Sunday, Nov. 20; Nov. 21-25; Dec. 12-23 and Dec. 26-Feb. 27, 2023
(4 daily, 12 possession).
Special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license
Oct. 1-Oct. 15
(4 daily, 12 possession).
RING-NECKED PHEASANT
Oct. 22-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-19; Sunday, Nov. 20; Nov. 21-25, Dec. 12-23 and Dec. 26-Feb. 27, 2023.
(2 daily, 6 in possession).
Male and female pheasants may be taken in all WMUs. There is no open season for taking pheasants in the Franklin County Wild Pheasant Recovery Areas, except within the Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area, as authorized by executive order.
Special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license
Oct. 8-15
(2 daily, 6 in possession).
BOBWHITE QUAIL
Oct. 22-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-19; Sunday, Nov. 20, Nov. 21-25, Dec. 12-23 and Dec. 26-Feb. 27, 2023.
(8 daily, 24 possession).
CROWS
July 1-April 9, 2023, (Hunting permitted on Friday, Saturday and Sunday only)
No limit.
FALL WILD TURKEY –(Male or Female)
WMU 2B – Oct. 29-Nov. 18 and Nov. 23-25;
WMUs 1A, 1B, 4A, 4B, 4D and 4E – Oct. 29-Nov. 5;
WMUs 2A, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D and 4C – Oct. 29-Nov. 12;
WMUs 2C, 2D and 2E – Oct. 29-Nov. 12 and Nov. 23-25;
WMU 5B – Nov. 1-3;
WMUs 5A, 5C and 5D – CLOSED TO FALL TURKEY HUNTING.
Rifles and handguns are restricted statewide, except muzzleloading.
BLACK BEAR, SPECIAL FIREARMS (Statewide)
Oct. 20-22,
Only Junior and Senior License Holders 6, Commission Disabled Person Permit Holders (to use a vehicle as a blind), and Residents serving on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces, or in the United States Coast Guard, with required antlerless license.
Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
DEER, ARCHERY (Antlered and Antlerless)
WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D: Sept. 17-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-19, Sunday, Nov. 20; Nov. 21-25 and Dec. 26-Jan. 28, 2023.
WMUs 1A, 1B, 2A, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E, 5A and 5B: Oct. 1-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-18; and Dec. 26-Jan. 16, 2023.
One antlered deer per hunting license year.
One antlered deer, and an antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, REGULAR FIREARMS (Antlered and Antlerless) Statewide
Nov. 26; Sunday, Nov. 27; and Nov. 28-Dec. 10.
One antlered deer per hunting license year.
An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
BLACK BEAR –FIREARMS
STATEWIDE:
Nov. 19; Sunday, Nov. 20; and Nov. 21-22.
Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
EXTENDED FIREARMS:
(WMUs 1B, 2C, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 5A):
Nov. 26, Sunday, Nov. 27, Nov. 28-Dec. 3.
(WMUs 2B, 5B, 5C and 5D):
Nov. 26, Sunday, Nov. 27, Nov. 28-Dec. 10.
Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
COYOTES
No closed season.
Unlimited.
Outside of any big game season (deer, bear, elk and turkey), coyotes may be taken with a hunting license or a furtaker license.
During any big game season, coyotes may be taken while lawfully hunting big game or with a furtaker license.
FOXES
Oct. 22-Feb. 18, 2023;
Unlimited.
Sunday hunting permitted.
RACCOONS
Oct. 22-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-19; Sunday, Nov. 20; Nov. 21-26; Sunday, Nov. 27; and Nov. 28-Feb. 18, 2023.