HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is hosting an open house to inform the public about Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), which poses a serious threat to the state’s white-tailed deer and elk.
The event is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Russell Volunteer Fire Co., 111 Perrigo Lane, Russell, PA 16345.
CWD, which is always fatal to the deer and elk it infects, was first detected in Pennsylvania in captive deer in 2012 and in wild, free-ranging whitetails a few months later. Since then, CWD has been detected in 730 whitetails. No Pennsylvania elk have ever tested positive for the disease.
To limit the spread of CWD, the Game Commission has enacted special regulations in several spots around Pennsylvania. These areas are known as Disease Management Areas (DMAs) and the Established Area (EA).
DIGITAL LICENSES AVAILABLE — Just in time for squirrel season, Pennsylvania hunters now may carry digital versions of their licenses, in place of paper licenses.
Unlike Pennsylvania’s former hunting and furtaker licensing system, the new system, HuntFishPA, is equipped to issue digital licenses. The Pennsylvania Game Commission earlier this year authorized hunters and trappers to carry digital licenses and permits, though paper harvest tags still must be carried and used in any season where harvests must be tagged.
Hunters and trappers who already have purchased their 2021-22 licenses can download PDF copies of their licenses and permits by logging in to their profile on HuntFishPA (https://huntfish.pa.gov) and accessing their Purchase History.
Those who buy licenses now and in the future will be emailed a PDF version of their licenses, so long as they provide an email address in their profile. This applies whether they buy licenses online or at an issuing agent. All documents will be emailed, except for harvest tags.
Deer, bear and turkey hunters, and those hunting or trapping in any other season where harvests must be tagged, must continue to carry paper harvest tags afield. No electronic harvest tags are being issued or authorized for use. And all paper licenses and permits that are carried afield must be signed.
Those who plan on hunting big game or bobcats, or trapping fishers or otters must plan ahead of time to be sure that they are in possession of their harvest tags prior to hunting or trapping those species. All harvest tags will be mailed to those who purchase their licenses online.
But for many hunting and trapping opportunities, a digital license is all that’s required.