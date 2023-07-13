HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Game Commission again is seeking input from the public in surveying wild turkeys this summer. The Annual Pennsylvania Wild Turkey Sighting Survey opens July 1 and runs through Aug. 31.
Participation is important for turkey population management. Survey data allow the agency to determine total wild turkey productivity and compare long-term reproductive success within Pennsylvania and across states, as this is a standard methodology used across the country. Data also are used in the turkey population model to track population trends.
Turkey sightings can be reported through the Game Commission’s website https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey.
On the website, participants are requested to record the number of wild turkeys they see, along with the county, township, wildlife management unit (WMU), date and contact information if agency biologists have any questions. Participants may also simply drop a “pin” on the map for the location data to automatically populate. Location data are used only for the survey, not for law enforcement and are not shared. Viewers can also access the raw data and reports from previous years.
Many factors, including spring weather, habitat conditions, previous winter food abundance, predation, and last fall’s harvest affect wild turkey productivity.
Statewide, reproductive success last summer and in 2021 were above average (3.1 poults per hen). At the WMU level, reproductive success in 2022 either improved or was similar to the previous three-year average in 17 of 23 WMUs.