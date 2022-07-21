There’s a whiff of high school sports in the air.
For those in the football trenches in the offseason, it’s far more than a whiff with the 7-on-7 games and tournaments, but otherwise, it’s almost time to take a serious look at what lies ahead in the scholastic sports world.
Last week’s PIAA meeting, a first reading, meaning the first step, in eliminating transfer stipulations from the PIAA Competition Formula.
Without getting too far into the details on something that still may not happen, although this is likely to happen, teams that do well enough to merit getting bumped up a class after assessing what a team does during a two-year classification period.
Up to this point, transfers are another prong of the formula to determine whether a team gets bumped up. If the number of transfers are under the required threshold for upgrading by a class, nothing is done no matter how good the team does during the period.
Thus, if a team such as Southern Columbia football — the Tigers have won six out of the past seven Class 2A titles since 2015 — keeps kicking butt, then even if they don’t have an transfers to report, they’ll bump up.
Is this the “Southern Columbia” update? Redbank Valley succeeded correctly in reporting that it did not go over the transfer number after this past season would’ve bumped them up a class. The PIAA puts the burden of proof on the teams given the “upgrade” notice and the Bulldogs were able to prove they didn’t have enough transfers.
Eliminating transfer considerations would clear up some paper work requirements from both the PIAA and programs affected, although the new proposal seems to be extending to other sports other than football and basketball which were the only sports that fell under the formula.
Not fighting transfer issues with the formula is a simplistic approach and really, it’s a cop-out by the PIAA instead of doing the right things with these dominant teams. Aliquippa’s failed fight to get moved up to Class 5A might have worn down the PIAA brass to the point of getting rid of the Formula.
This move could cost once-in-a-lifetime runs by programs that really have no business getting bumped up a class just because they’re good for two years.
OSSEE IN 1905 — Here’s the continuing rundown on New Bethlehem native Ossee Schrecengost and his season with the Philadelphia Athletics in their run to the World Series in 1905:
As was the case in the olden days, road trips and home stands were long because of travel limited to railroads. In the A’s case in July, most of the schedule was played on the road — 22 of 28 games to be exact and they spent the month mostly in third place, not far behind the Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox.
Schrecengost continued to hit the ball well. During a six-game hitting streak, Shreck went 9-for-23 which included a 2-for-4 day with a triple in the A’s 6-3 win over the Tigers in front of 1,000 fans at old Bennett Park. The A’s scored five runs in the sixth inning with Shreck’s triple to center field driving in teammate John Knight.
On July 23, Shreck caught another shutout effort from his pitching staff, this time from Hall of Famer “Gettysburg” Eddie Plank who threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and three walks.
It was Plank and Hall of Fame teammate Rube Waddell who anchored the staff. Plank’s win improved his record to 11-8. He would finish 24-12, leading the American League with 41 starts and 35 complete games. He and Waddell finished a combined 51-22, ranking 1-2 in the league with Waddell winning 27.
Plank wound up with 326 career wins, 284 of them with the A’s through his final season with them in 1914.
On July 24, the A’s fell 2-1 to the White Sox in Chicago. They stood in third place with a 47-33 record, behind the second-place White Sox (48-31) and 4 1/2 games behind the first-place Indians who were 52-29.
The Philadelphia Inquirer headline: “Windy City Teams Do Up the old Quaker Burg’s Nines.” The National League Phillies were also in Chicago dropping a 7-0 loss to the Cubs.
In that Cubs win, Worthville (located between Punxsutawney and Brookville) native Jimmy Slagle batted leadoff and singled and scored two runs, walking twice and stealing his 18th base of the season.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and the Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969 or Facebook.