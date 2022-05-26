When: PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships, Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University
What’s at stake/format: A top-eight finish garners a state medal. It’s back to a two-day format, but there are some changes from the traditional two-day schedule prior to the COVID years.
On the track, preliminary races were eliminated in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, and 4x800-meter relay while semifinal qualifying rounds for the 100 and 200 dashes, and 110/100 hurdles were eliminated. The top eight times in events with preliminary races advance to the finals with a guaranteed medal.
In field events, with the exception of the high jump and pole vault, athletes in the top nine places after three attempts advance to the finals with three more attempts. The best distance, regardless of when it happened, is used to determined final placing.
Listed below are the state-qualifying athletes and entries with scheduled start times of races. Those times indicate when the sequence begins, meaning Class 2A girls, Class 3A girls, Class 2A boys and Class 3A boys in that order with multiple heats in preliminary races of course.
For those who have PCN (Pennsylvania Cable Network), the finals will be aired live. Check local listings.
STATE QUALIFIER LINEUPS BELOW for Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley:
REDBANK VALLEY
Boys
Ashton Kahle, Soph.: 100 dash (Seeded 19th of 31). PRELIM, Friday, 10 a.m. FINAL, Saturday, 10:35 a.m.
4x100 relay: Joe Mansfield, Jacob Kundick, Aiden Ortz, Ashton Kahle (Seeded 23rd of 27). PRELIMS, Friday, Noon. FINAL, Saturday, 12:35 p.m.
Aiden Ortz, Jr.: Long jump (Seeded 6th of 26). FINAL, Friday, 9 a.m.
Cam Wagner, Jr.: Discus (Seeded 4th of 24). FINAL, Friday, 12:30 p.m.
Brayden Delp, Soph.: Shot put (Seeded 13th of 25). FINAL, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
Girls
4x400 relay: Reagen Beamer, Ryleigh Smathers, Alexandra Shoemaker, Mylee Harmon (Seeded 22nd of 26). PRELIMS, Friday, 3 p.m. PRELIMS, Friday, 3 p.m. FINAL, Saturday, 3 p.m. Approx.
Mylee Harmon, Fr.: 400 dash (Seeded 6th of 26). PRELIM, Friday, 1 p.m.; 200 dash (seeded 2nd of 25), PRELIM, Friday, 2:30 p.m.; High jump (Seeded 13th of 28 with eight others). FINAL, Friday, 9 a.m.
Claire Henry, So.: Pole Vault (Seeded 13th of 19 with five others). FINAL, Saturday, 9 a.m.
Madison Foringer, Sr.: Discus (Seeded 15th of 24). FINAL, Friday, 9 a.m.
Union/ACV
Boys
Hayden Smith, Soph: High Jump (Seeded 3rd of 28). FINAL, Friday, 12:30 p.m.
Dawson Camper, Soph.: Shot put (Seeded 10th of 25). FINAL, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
Landon Chalmers, Jr.: Discus (Seeded 3rd of 24). FINAL, Friday, 12:30 p.m.
Girls
Baylee Blauser, Sr.: 100 dash (Seeded 14th of 26). PRELIM, Friday, 10 a.m. FINAL, Saturday, 10:35 a.m.; Long Jump (Seeded 3rd of 28). FINAL, Friday, 12:30 p.m.; Triple Jump (Seeded 1st of 26). FINAL, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
Daniella Farkas, Soph: 300 hurdles (Seeded 19th of 24). PRELIMS, Friday, 2 p.m. FINAL, Saturday, 1:25 p.m.
Evie Bliss, Jr.: Javelin (Seeded 4th of 25). FINAL, Friday, 12:30 p.m.
NOTES
Class 2A Boys: As per pa.milesplit.com, eight long jumpers have gone 22 or more feet in the state, led by top-seeded Carter McDermott of Penn Cambria. He’s done it at least twice, his D6-winning leap of 22 feet, 9 inches just 1 1/2 inches shy of his season- and state-best. No. 4 seed Luca Bertolasio of Hickory has hit 22-10.5 as well. The Bulldogs’ Ortz is seeded No. 6 with his season-best, which ranks No. 10 in the state overall this spring. Seedings are totally based on district performances. ... Union/ACV’s Chalmers and Redbank Valley’s Wagner are seeded Nos. 3-4, but are ranked No. 4 and No. 7 in reverse for the season. Wagner’s season-best is 169-5, which sits behind top-seeded J’Ven Williams of Wyomissing (187) and No. 2 seed Will Patton (176-8) of Shenango. The No. 2-ranked throw was Konner Graham of East Juniata, but he Graham did not make it to states. Chalmers’ season-best was at districts and in ranks No. 7 in the state. Wagner, who won a fourth-place medal, is the highest returning placewinner in the event. ... In the shot put, Union/ACV’s Camper and Redbank Valley’s Delp are seeded Nos. 10 and 13. The same Williams from Wyomissing is the top seed at 57-4, but his season-best is No. 1 in the state at 61-10. Camper is one of nine throwers at 50 feet or more this year, his 53-9 ranking No. 5. Williams was third at states last year with Berks Catholic’s No. 2 seed Brady Mider finishing fifth. Mider’s best throw of 56-1.5 ranks second behind Williams. ... Union/ACV’s Smith’s best height in the high jump of 6 feet, 9 inches ranks No. 1 in the state although he’s seeded at No. 3 with Seneca’s Vincen Rupp at 6-3 from districts. Holy Redeemer’s Justice Shoats and Annville-Cleona’s Noah Gunderson share the top seed at 6-6. Those two and Smith are the only jumpers who have cleared that height or better this spring. Grove City’s No. 5 seed Josh Dreves, Salisbury’s No. 19 seed Hunter Bleam and Gunderson are the returning medalists with Dreves clearing 6-4 to finish fourth last year. Bleam was sixth at 6-2 while Gunderson finished eighth at 6-2. Smith was one of five to clear 6-2, but had to settle for ninth. ... While the Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay is seeded 23rd, Brookville’s relay is one of 14 teams seeded between 43.07 and 43.96, so the variance of that order changing is great. Bartram Motivation of D12 is seeded No. 1 at 42.99. ... Kahle is one of 26 sprinters who ran at or under the 11.3 state-qualifying mark. Three went under 11 seconds with top-seeded Ethan Black of Conemaugh Township leading the way at 10.63. Black finished eighth at states last year. Other returning medalists are No. 8 seed London Montgomery (8th) of Scranton Prep and No. 3 Marcel Jackson (5th) of West Catholic.
Class 2A Girls: Harmon will be fun to watch navigating through her first trip to states. She’s the No. 2 seed in the 200 dash, although that ranks tied for eighth overall for the spring. The top-seeded Norris ran a state-best 25.11 earlier this year. Seven others have run faster or equal times as Harmon’s 25.92, including No. 4 seed Quanajia Reed of Paul Robeson (25.92), No. 5 seed Tangi Smith (25.74), No. 6 seed Tori Atkins (25.71) of Laurel, No. 10 seed Viola Clay (25.78) of Bartram Motivation, No. 11 seed Madison Ziska (25.72) of Shuylkill Valley. Smith, No. 21 seed Sanaa Brodie of Farrell and Ahner medaled with sixth, seventh and eighth finishes last spring. In the 400, Harmon is one of 10 girls who are seeded less than a minute, led by Montoursville’s Lily Saul at 56.56. She finished second at states last year while No. 5 seed Elana Malone of Lewisburg finished sixth. Saul’s seeded time is the fastest in the state. Then in the high jump, only Towanda’s top-seeded and defending state champion Porschia Bennett has gone higher than Harmon’s best height of 5-4 with a 5-8 last weekend. Harmon is one of five jumpers who have cleared 5-4 this spring, although she’s seeded at 5 feet from last weekend’s rain-marred event. Returning medalists Gianna Bedel (3rd) of Slippery Rock shares the No. 4 seed with five jumpers while Palisades’ Paige Casterline (7th) is one of nine jumpers including Harmon seeded at 5 feet. ... The Lady Bulldogs’ 4x400 relay is seeded 22nd at 4:18.46. Six relays are seeded with times less than 4:10, topped by Lewisburg’s 4:03.25. Lewisburg was the state runner-up last year. ... Union/ACV’s Blauser will be another one to watch in the jumps. In the triple, Blauser shares the top seed with Minersville’s Devin Hubler, although Hubler went four inches further than their seeded mark with a 37-10 earlier this May. The defending champion is No. 4 seed Alison Watts of Bermudian Springs. She won last year’s title with a 38-4.5. Runner-up Charly Schlauch of Bloomsburg is seeded No. 17. Last year’s eighth-place medal finish went 36 feet, 1/2 inch. In the long jump, Blauser is seeded No. 3, but her season-best is the top in the state at 18 feet, 6 3/4 inches. No. 1 seed Taleea Buxton of West Catholic and Hubler are seeded No. 1 at 18-3. No. 7 seed Madison Ziska of Schuylkill Valley has also gone over 18 feet this year. And in the 100 dash, she’s seeded No. 14 at 12.8. The top seed is Susquehanna’s Tatum Norris at 12.18. Returning state medalists in the 100 are No. 2 seed Tangi Smith (6th) of Montrose, Farrell’s No. 2 seed Sanaa Brodie (7th) and Tulpehocken’s No. 3 seed Ella Ahner (8th). ... Redbank Valley’s Henry is one of six vaulters seeded at 9-6. The top seed is Western Wayne’s Ella Dougher at 12-3. She finished 10th last year. Runner-up Corinn Brewer of Greensburg Central Catholic is seeded eighth with five others at 10 feet. Other returning medalists are Milton’s Riley Murray (4th) seeded No. 3 at 11 feet and Adeline Woodward (6th) of Trinity is also seeded at 10 feet. Murray has cleared a state-best 12 feet, 3 inches earlier this year. ... Union/ACV’s Evie Bliss is seeded No. 3 in the javelin with her 128-7 thrown last week, but she’s one of six throwers over 130 feet, although Fort LeBoeuf’s top-seeded Audrey Friedman is the solid favorite with her seeded 149-8. Last year’s fourth-place medalist threw a state-best 151-7 earlier. Returning runner-up Belle Bosch of Chestnut Ridge is seeded No. 3 at 131-10 ahead of Bliss and Karns City’s Ashley Fox. The other D9er advancing is champion Mary Grusky of Punxsutawney with her 132-3 seeded behind Friedman. Bosch is the only other thrower over 140 this year with her season-best 145-3. ... Union/ACV’s Farkas is seeded 19th in the 300 hurdles at 49.65. Quaker Valley’s defending champion Nora Johns is the top seed at 45.5, the fastest time in the state.