When: PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships, Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University
What’s at stake/format: A top-eight finish garners a state medal. It’s a two-day format. On the track, preliminary races are eliminated for a second year in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, and 4x800-meter relay while semifinal qualifying rounds for the 100 and 200 dashes, and 110/100 hurdles are still eliminated from Saturday’s schedule this year as well. The top eight times in events with preliminary races advance to the finals with a guaranteed medal.
In field events, with the exception of the high jump and pole vault, athletes in the top nine places after three attempts advance to the finals with three more attempts. The best distance, regardless of when it happened, is used to determined final placing.
Listed below are the state-qualifying athletes and entries with scheduled start times of races. Those times indicate when the sequence begins, meaning Class 2A girls, Class 3A girls, Class 2A boys and Class 3A boys in that order with multiple heats in preliminary races of course.
For those who have PCN (Pennsylvania Cable Network), the finals will be aired live. Check local listings.
STATE QUALIFIER LINEUPS BELOW for Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley:
REDBANK VALLEY
Boys
100 dash: Aiden Ortz, seeded 33rd of 37, FRIDAY PRELIMS, 10 a.m. SATURDAY FINALS, 10:35 a.m.
4x100 relay: Aiden Ortz, Owen Harmon, Cam Wagner, Ashton Kahle, seeded 13th of 28. FRIDAY PRELIMS, noon. SATURDAY FINAL, 12:35 p.m.
Long jump: Aiden Ortz, seeded 11 of 28. FRIDAY, 9 a.m.
Shot put: Cam Wagner, seeded 8 of 24, SATURDAY, 12:30 p.m.
Discus: Cam Wagner, seeded 1 of 24, FRIDAY, 12:30 p.m.
Girls
400 dash: Mylee Harmon, seeded 12 of 27. FRIDAY PRELIMS, 1 p.m. SATURDAY FINALS, 1:10 p.m.
200 dash: Mylee Harmon, seeded 23 of 26. FRIDAY PRELIMS, 2:30 p.m. SATURDAY FINALS, 2:30 p.m.
Pole vault: Claire Henry and Ella Rizzo, seeded 15 and 22 out of 23 respectively. SATURDAY, 9 a.m.
Javelin: Alivia Huffman, seeded 9 of 25, FRIDAY, 12:30 p.m.
Union/A-C Valley
Boys
110 hurdles: Skyler Roxbury, seeded 25th of 31. FRIDAY PRELIMS, 10:45 a.m. SATURDAY FINALS, 10:15 a.m.
400 dash: Sam Morganti, seeded 19th of 24. FRIDAY PRELIMS, 1 p.m. SATURDAY FINALS, 1:10 p.m.
200 dash: Logan Skibinski, seeded 27th of 28. FRIDAY PRELIMS, 2:30 p.m. SATURDAY FINALS, 2:30 p.m.
4x400 relay: Logan Skibinski, J.P. Blauser, Aiden Fox, Sam Morganti, seeded 22nd of 27. FRIDAY PRELIMS, 3 p.m. SATURDAY FINALS, 3:30 p.m. approx.
High jump: Hayden Smith, seeded 1 of 24. FRIDAY, 12:30 p.m.
Shot put: Landon Chalmers, seeded 4 of 24. SATURDAY, 12:30 p.m.
Discus: Landon Chalmers, seeded 6 of 24. FRIDAY, 12:30 p.m.
Girls
300 hurdles: Daniella Farkas, seeded 19th of 25. PRELIMS FRIDAY, 2 p.m. FINALS SATURDAY, 1:25 p.m.
Javelin: Evie Bliss, seeded 1 of 25. FRIDAY, 12:30 p.m.
NOTES
(State rankings courtesy of pa.milesplit.com)
Class 2A Boys: Wagner, third in the discus last year, is the highest returning medalist. He and No. 2 seed Brady Cooper of Laurel finished third and eighth last year — the only two returners — and threw 165-1 and 160-11 last week at districts. Cooper beat No. 3 seed Alex MacDonald of Quaker Valley by 15 inches to win the WPIAL title. Wagner’s 173-3 from earlier this year is the top throw in the state with Cooper ranking No. 2 with his district throw. They are the only two to get over 160 this year. Union/ACV’s D9 runner-up Chalmers, seeded 6 with his district throw of 155-11, is No. 5 on milesplit with his season-best 158-5. He won the D9 title last year, but failed to register a legal throw at states last year. ... In the shot put where Chalmers and Wagner are seeded 4 and 8, the top seed is Pen Argyl senior Gian Greggo is the only returning medalist from a seventh-place finish. Greggo, No. 1 all year, improved on his best throw and hiked it to 57-10. No. 2 seed Blake Klosky of Windber is at 57-4.5 with No. 3 seed Clark Gulycz of Allentown Central Catholic at 52-8. Chalmers’ best of 53-10 ranks No. 5 for the season. Wagner is one of nine throwers seeded over 50 feet. His best of 51-10 has him ranked No. 8 by milesplit. ... Union/ACV’s Smith is the top seed with his 6 feet, 8 1/4 inches from the district record high jump. No. 2 seed is Noah Gunderson of Annville-Cleona of District 3 and Michael Kadziela of Pottsville Nativity from District 11. Those two cleared 6-7 and 6-5 at districts. Kadziela cleared 6-6 during the season as did No. 18 seed Marco Demeo of New Hope-Solebury. Those are the only jumpers at states to get over 6-5 or higher. Gunderson, the only other returning medalist, finished fifth last year. ... While Ortz is seeded 11th in the long jump with his district win of 21-11, his best jump of 22-10 ranks third on milesplit, just a 1/4-inch behind D10 champion and top seed Levi Prementine of Slippery Rock. D10 runner-up Brandon Konieczki is seeded No. 2 at 22-9. The top 10 seeds are from 22-0 to Prementine, so medals are up for grabs. While Ortz was just out of a medal in ninth last year, no returning medalists are back with champion Luca Bertolasio of Hickory now in Class 3A. ... The Bulldogs’ 4x100 is seeded 13th with its best-ever 43.77 from districts with Brookville at No. 1 at 42.57. Seeds three through seven are seeded between 43.27 and 43.42 — Church Farm School of D1, Wyomissing of D3, Mastery Charter North of D10, and Carlynton and Beaver Falls of the WPIAL. Washington, seeded No. 11 after finishing third at districts, ran a 43.26 earlier this year.
Class 2A Girls: Defending state champion Harmon is seeded 12th in the 400 dash with her district-winning time of 59.76. The top seed is Ka’Nail Bey-English of Mastery Charter of District 12 with a time of 55.3, the top time in the state from last weekend’s district meet. Harmon won last year’s race in 57.15. Also back in that race are two medalists, third-place Tori Atkins of Laurel and fourth-place Viola Clay of Bartram Motivation. Both advanced with times 57.28 and 58.18. ... Bliss, state runner-up in the javelin last year, threw her career-best 155-9 to win districts. Nobody else threw over 141 feet with Milton’s Morgan Reiner and Derry’s Sophia Mazzoni seeded 2-3 with a 140-8 and 140-5. Reiner was sixth last year while No. 4 seed Belle Bosch of Chestnut Ridge finished third behind Bliss. Bosch is the only other thrower to go over 150 feet this year at 151-9 and Bosch and Bliss finished 2-3 at the Penn Relays in April. The other returning medalist is Punxsutawney’s Mary Grusky, the No. 8 seed after finishing seventh last year. The Lady Bulldogs’ Huffman is seeded No. 9. ... In the pole vault, the Lady Bulldogs’ Henry cleared 10 feet last year and finished one spot out of a medal due to more misses than the eighth-placer who also cleared 10. This year, 17 vaulters are seeded at 10 feet or higher, including Henry at 15th at 10-1. Five returning medalists return, including runner-up Tatum Norris of Susquehanna and third-place Lilyana Carlson of Bermudian Springs.