HERSHEY — Determined to end his two-year run as a fourth-place medalist, Lehigh University recruit and Brookville Raiders senior wanted to move up the medals stand in his fourth and final trip to the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships.
Reinsel punched his ticket to last Saturday’s final with an emotional overtime semifinal win over Southern Columbia’s Mason Barvitskie. Then in the finals, it was a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown against last year’s 132-pound finalist Brandan Chletsos according to papowerwrestling.com
While Reinsel was finishing fourth at 120 a year ago, Chletsos lost in the finals at 132. He wound up getting his state title, denying Reinsel in a hard-fought 1-0 decision.
The pair wrestled a scoreless first period before Chletsos scored the lone point on an escape with 1:16 left in the second. Reinsel chose bottom in the third and battled all period to get out.
Chletsos was hit with a stall warning with 44 seconds. Following the restart, Reinsel continued to battle and nearly pulled off a winning move for a reversal in the closing seconds. Reinsel and his coaches felt he had scored the reversal, but officials ruled Chletsos had remained in control and held on for the win.
The state title was the first for Chletsos, who finished as a four-time medalist. He placed sixth and third in his first two trips to Hershey as a freshman and sophomore.
The Lehigh-bound Reinsel finished his standout career with a 142-21 record. That win total ranks him third in school history behind only Taylor Ortz (156-16) and Eli Morres (151-16). If not for last year’s shortened season because of COVID-19, Reinsel would have had a chance to make a run at both of those two marks.
Reinsel’s state finals match also featured the most decorated pairing in terms of wins in Hershey, as Chletsos finished his career with a 151-28 record.
“It’s not want I wanted (silver), but it’s definitely better than getting fourth for a third year in a row,” said Reinsel. “It’s not the way I wanted to end it, but I have bigger and better things to look forward to at Lehigh, just becoming a better person and a better wrestler.”
Friday night, Reinsel grinded out a 2-0 overtime win over Southern Columbia’s Barvitskie after a scoreless regulation that saw Barvitskie ride out Reinsel in the second and Reinsel do the same to Barvitskie in the third.
It took only six seconds of the one-minute takedown as Reinsel pulled off an impressive two-pointer that sent him celebrating into the arms of Klepfer. Reinsel had beaten Barvitskie 5-0 in last year’s PIAA Duals. Barvitskie wound up fourth.
Earlier Friday, Reinsel beat Benton’s Ethan Kolb for the second time this year, blanking him 3-0. His first-round win was Thursday in a 16-0 second-period technical fall of Montour’s Peter Chacon.
Brookville senior Bryce Rafferty and freshman Cole Householder landed on their podiums, Rafferty with a sixth-place finish at 215 pounds and Householder with a seventh-place finish at 120 pounds.
For the first time since 2015, District 9 failed to win a state title, but there were other medalists including Brockway’s state runner-up Mark Palmer at 126. He lost a 9-2 decision to Muncy’s Scott Johnson. The Rovers’ other medalist was Seth Stewart, who finished sixth at 189.
Cranberry’s Elijah Brosius was eighth at 106 and Johnsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman finished sixth at 160.