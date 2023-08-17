BROOKVILLE — Pinecrest Country Club crowned 13 club champions last weekend, headed by championship flight winners Matt Wieszczyk for the men and Nancy Smoose for the women.
Wieszczyk won the 11-man flight by carding a two-round 145 (71-74) to win by one stroke over Ben Carrico. Wieszczyk’s first-round 71 trailed first-round leader Jake Bowser by two strokes after Bowser opened with a 69. Carrico, who shot two 73s, stood tied for third place going into Sunday with Michael Fritz.
As it turned out, Carrico shot the lowest round on Sunday, but came up one stroke shy of Wieszczyk, a former Clarion-Limestone High School standout.
Jared Bish wound up third with a 149 (75-74) while Fritz was fourth at 150 (73-77) and Bowser fifth (69-82).
Smoose shot a two-round 182 (87-95) for a four-stroke win over Sheryl Riesmeyer (88-98) with Mary Kay Slimik finishing third (91-99).
Other division titles went to Tom McClaine, who won the Senior Championship with a two-round 149 with Larry Smith (168) and Paul Pysh (174) rounding out the field. Denny Ames took the Super Senior title with a two-round 164, ahead of Rick Roberts (175) and Craig Coon (175) with Jim Carpino (204) rounding out the field.
In other flights, Cole Cook won the seven-player men’s First Flight (154) with Mark Neiswonger (160) and Johnathan McLaughlin (163) finishing second and third. Blake Rafferty shot a two-round 166 and needed two playoff holes to top Jim Northey for the 10-player men’s Second Flight after the two tied after 36 holes. Ryan Blazosky (173) finished third. Rick Tote won the three-player men’s second flight gold tees with a 169, ahead of Kevin Osborne (183) and Mark Taladay (202).
Larry Weary won the five-player men’s Third Flight gold tees division with a three-hole playoff win over John Alcorn after the two tied with 185s. Tom Simpson and Terry Sadler tied for third with 189s.
Fourth flight men’s white and gold tees winners uncontested were Dave Hinderliter (219) and Russ Wieszczyk (210).
Flight winners for the women included Deb Fenstermaker (212) in the First Flight, Cheryl Kush (213) in the Second Flight and Judy Roberts (223) in the Third Flight.
PINECREST JUNIOR OPEN — Last Wednesday’s Pinecrest Country Club Junior Open drew 29 golfers — 25 boys and four girls – who played in four age divisions.
Top honors went to the Clarion High School trio of Lucas Mitrosky, Devon Lauer and Kameron Kerle who finished 1-2-3 in the boys’ grades 9-12 division. All three tied with 74s after the one round of play and Mitrosky beat Lauer on the second playoff hole after Kerle bowed out after the first extra hole.
Brookville senior Killian Radel was fourth with a 78.
In the boys grades 6-8 division, Nick Chamberlain of Bradford shot a nine-hole 52 to edge New Bethlehem’s Kolby Tosh by two strokes.
Brookville sixth-grader Sami Neil, playing up in the girls grades 9-12 division, shot a 92 to beat runner-up Audrey Kennis of DuBois (shot a 111). Claire Kennis was the lone girls 6-8 division player and she shot a 53.