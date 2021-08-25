RIMERSBURG — It’s a young look to the upcoming season for the Union Damsels volleyball team.
The numbers say it. Of the 24-girl varsity/JV roster, 12 are sophomores.
Third-year head coach Corri Shumaker, entering her second full season, looks to work the group into an improved season over last year. The Damsels finished 6-10, not making the playoffs.
Shumaker is optimistic that can flip somewhat as she works some youth in with experience from her upperclassmen. The Damsels return senior outside hitter Dominika Logue, a four-year starter and two-time Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference All-Star.
“I’m excited and I think that the mix of players will be good,” Shumaker said. “Obviously, Dominika, she’s a leader and I think she’ll do well and projecting what she knows on to some of these younger girls so when she’s gone, hopefully they’ll step up to the plate and take over from there.”
Logue is one of four returning rotation players with fellow seniors Hailey Kriebel and Kiera Croyle at middle hitter and setter respectively. Croyle looks to be moving to the setter spot as Shumaker tries to get the right combination of athletes into the right places.
“Kiera played setter for me in junior high when I was with them and she’s a strong middle hitter, which is why I’m considering her to set some and utilizing some of that on the right side some,” said Shumaker, who is mulling going with a 5-2 setup, meaning two setters that could include junior Grace Kindel.
“I hope Grace might be able to piggyback a little off that a bit,” Shumaker added.
Also back is junior libero Kennedy Vogle.
From there, Shumaker acknowledged that it’s not a complete picture since the team’s first scrimmage was Tuesday night. Among the players looking for playing rotation time are sophomore outside hitter Taylor Shick, sophomore middle hitter Cheyenne Dowling, sophomore defensive specialists Magen Walzak and freshman Brailagh Claypoole, and freshman right side hitter Kya Wetzel.
The key to success starts with the Damsels’ ability to handle the opposing serves.
“It’s always serve-receive,” Shumaker said. “It’s always a struggle since I’ve been here and that’s what we’re constantly practicing and doing and if we can improve our serve-receive percentage, we’ll be able to work with that. You have to have a pass in order to do anything else.”
However the rotation plays out, Shumaker hopes it’ll generate a playoff season.
“Obviously, that’s our goal and what we work toward,” she said. “I’m just hoping we can take the few seniors we have who are all very competitive and that it can rub off on some of these younger girls and get that fire lit. We want to win and do well.”
Rebecca Dill and Becca Dougherty join Shumaker on the coaching staff.
The season starts at home Sept. 7 against DuBois Central Catholic.
ROSTER
Seniors: Hailey Kriebel, Kiera Croyle, Dominika Logue.
Juniors: Grace Kindel, Katie Gezik, Kennedy Vogle, Rebecca Solida.
Sophomores: Harleigh Strausser, Camrya Cobbett, Magen Walzek, Sarah Zitzman, Taylor Shick, Allie Conner, Gracie Gallagher, Kolsin Davis, Ava Strauser, Aleia Troup, Ashley Evinskey, Cheyenne Dowling.
Freshmen: Clara Rainey, Kya Wetzel, Brailagh Claypoole, Emma Weaver, Rebekah Horner.
SCHEDULE
September
7-DuBois CC
9-at A-C Valley
11-North Clarion, 10 a.m.
13-at Oil City
14-Cranberry
16-at North Clarion
20-at Moniteau
21-at Venango Catholic
23-at C-L
25-at Sheffield Tournament, 9 a.m.
27-Oil City
28-Forest Area
30-Moniteau
October
2-at Karns City, 10 a.m.
4-Mercer
7-Venango Catholic
11-at Forest Area
12-at Redbank Valley
14-Karns City
19-Clarion
21-A-C Valley
JV matches begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted.