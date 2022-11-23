WESTINGHOUSE 44, CENTRAL CLARION 8

Score By Quarters

Central Clarion;0;0;0;8;—;8

Westinghouse;8;12;16;8;—;44

First Quarter

W - Shaun Robinson 3 run (Troy Brown pass from Keyshawn Morsillo), 2:15.

Second Quarter

W - Davon Jones 15 pass from Morsillo (pass failed), 8:12.

W - Khalil Taylor 3 run (pass failed), 1:00.

Third Quarter

W - Keyshawn Morsillo 2 run (Morsillo run), 8:11.

W - Roderick Jeter 21 run (Morsillo run), 3:12.

Fourth Quarter

C - Connor Kopnitsky 9 pass from Jase Ferguson (Ashton Rex pass from Ferguson), 5:21.

W - Khalil Green 3 run (Tyrese Davis pass from Green), :12.

;CC;W

First downs;6;22

Rushes-yards;22-17;45-245

Comp-Att-Int;9-19-0;9-17-1

Passing Yards;89;162

Total Plays-Yards;41-106;62-407

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-1

Punts;7-34.1;1-39

Penalties-Yards;3-35;10-76

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Central Clarion: Connor Kopnitsky 9-38, Jase Ferguson 11-(-17), Ryan Hummell 1-1, Team 1-(-5). Westinghouse: Kahlil Taylor 8-78, Roderick Jeter 7-52, Keyshawn Morsillo 9-44, Shaun Robinson 12-40, Khalil Green 3-32, Khalil Mitchell 3-9, Sincere Smith 1-4, Team 2-(-14).

PASSING — Central Clarion: Jase Ferguson 9-for-19, 89 yards, 1 TD. Westinghouse: Keyshawn Morsillo 8-for-16, 153 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.; Khalil Green 1-for-1, 9 yards.

RECEIVING — Central Clarion: Ashton Rex 5-40, Tommy Smith 2-25, Ryan Hummell 1-15, Connor Kopnitsky 1-9. Westinghouse: Davon Jones 3-86, Taymir O’Neal 4-63, Sincere Smith 1-13, Roderick Jeter 1-10.

Latest Videos

INTERCEPTIONS — Central Clarion: Tommy Smith.

PORT ALLEGANY 21, BROCKWAY 14

Score by Quarters

Brockway;0;7;7;0;—;14

Port;0;7;0;14;—;0

Second Quarter

PA—Blaine Moses 38 run (Jarrod Funk kick), 10:02.

BW—Alex Carlson 12 pass from Brayden Fox (Aiden Wilcox kick), 0:21.

Third Quarter

BW—Jendy Cuello 43 run (Aiden Wilcox kick), 3:15.

Fourth Quarter

PA—Noah Archer 6 run (Peyton Stiles pass from Noah Archer), 10:30.

PA—Noah Archer 57 run (kick blocked), 6:20.

;BW;PA

First downs;13;16

Rushes-yards;26-125;52-316

Comp-Att-Int;7-22-1;5-8-0

Passing Yards;95;49

Total Plays-Yards;48-220;60-365

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0

Punts;2-36.5;1-24

Penalties-Yards;2-20;6-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Brockway: Jendy Cuello 22-124, Carter Hickman 1-5, Brayden Fox 3-(-4). Port Allegany: Noah Archer 23-158, Blaine Moses 16-97, Drew Evens 8-21, Peyton Stiles 2-46, Team 3-(-6).

PASSING — Brockway: Brayden Fox 7-for-22, 95 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int. Port Allegany: Drew Evens 5-for-8, 48 yards.

RECEIVING — Brockway: Alex Carlson 4-54, Andrew Brubaker 2-30, Matt Pyne 1-11. Port Allegany: Noah Archer 3-32, Blaine Moses 2-17.

INTERCEPTIONS — Port Allegany: Nick Wilfong.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos