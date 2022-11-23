WESTINGHOUSE 44, CENTRAL CLARION 8
Score By Quarters
Central Clarion;0;0;0;8;—;8
Westinghouse;8;12;16;8;—;44
First Quarter
W - Shaun Robinson 3 run (Troy Brown pass from Keyshawn Morsillo), 2:15.
Second Quarter
W - Davon Jones 15 pass from Morsillo (pass failed), 8:12.
W - Khalil Taylor 3 run (pass failed), 1:00.
Third Quarter
W - Keyshawn Morsillo 2 run (Morsillo run), 8:11.
W - Roderick Jeter 21 run (Morsillo run), 3:12.
Fourth Quarter
C - Connor Kopnitsky 9 pass from Jase Ferguson (Ashton Rex pass from Ferguson), 5:21.
W - Khalil Green 3 run (Tyrese Davis pass from Green), :12.
;CC;W
First downs;6;22
Rushes-yards;22-17;45-245
Comp-Att-Int;9-19-0;9-17-1
Passing Yards;89;162
Total Plays-Yards;41-106;62-407
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-1
Punts;7-34.1;1-39
Penalties-Yards;3-35;10-76
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Central Clarion: Connor Kopnitsky 9-38, Jase Ferguson 11-(-17), Ryan Hummell 1-1, Team 1-(-5). Westinghouse: Kahlil Taylor 8-78, Roderick Jeter 7-52, Keyshawn Morsillo 9-44, Shaun Robinson 12-40, Khalil Green 3-32, Khalil Mitchell 3-9, Sincere Smith 1-4, Team 2-(-14).
PASSING — Central Clarion: Jase Ferguson 9-for-19, 89 yards, 1 TD. Westinghouse: Keyshawn Morsillo 8-for-16, 153 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.; Khalil Green 1-for-1, 9 yards.
RECEIVING — Central Clarion: Ashton Rex 5-40, Tommy Smith 2-25, Ryan Hummell 1-15, Connor Kopnitsky 1-9. Westinghouse: Davon Jones 3-86, Taymir O’Neal 4-63, Sincere Smith 1-13, Roderick Jeter 1-10.
INTERCEPTIONS — Central Clarion: Tommy Smith.
PORT ALLEGANY 21, BROCKWAY 14
Score by Quarters
Brockway;0;7;7;0;—;14
Port;0;7;0;14;—;0
Second Quarter
PA—Blaine Moses 38 run (Jarrod Funk kick), 10:02.
BW—Alex Carlson 12 pass from Brayden Fox (Aiden Wilcox kick), 0:21.
Third Quarter
BW—Jendy Cuello 43 run (Aiden Wilcox kick), 3:15.
Fourth Quarter
PA—Noah Archer 6 run (Peyton Stiles pass from Noah Archer), 10:30.
PA—Noah Archer 57 run (kick blocked), 6:20.
;BW;PA
First downs;13;16
Rushes-yards;26-125;52-316
Comp-Att-Int;7-22-1;5-8-0
Passing Yards;95;49
Total Plays-Yards;48-220;60-365
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0
Punts;2-36.5;1-24
Penalties-Yards;2-20;6-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Brockway: Jendy Cuello 22-124, Carter Hickman 1-5, Brayden Fox 3-(-4). Port Allegany: Noah Archer 23-158, Blaine Moses 16-97, Drew Evens 8-21, Peyton Stiles 2-46, Team 3-(-6).
PASSING — Brockway: Brayden Fox 7-for-22, 95 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int. Port Allegany: Drew Evens 5-for-8, 48 yards.
RECEIVING — Brockway: Alex Carlson 4-54, Andrew Brubaker 2-30, Matt Pyne 1-11. Port Allegany: Noah Archer 3-32, Blaine Moses 2-17.
INTERCEPTIONS — Port Allegany: Nick Wilfong.