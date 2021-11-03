RIMERSBURG — Home sweet home in November.
That’s what the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knight would love to say for at least a couple weeks in the District 9 Class 1A playoffs after their 51-0 rout of visiting Coudersport last Friday night.
Their rout of the Falcons sewed up the No. 2 seed behind Redbank Valley in a seven-team bracket, so that means a first-round matchup at home on Friday at 7 p.m. with a previous foe in No. 7 seed Cameron County (5-4), a team it beat 20-6 back on Oct. 14 in Emporium.
Since D9 is electing to go with home fields this year up through the semifinals, the 7-2 Falcon Knights could wind up playing actually four straight games on the turf at Rich Vidunas Stadium at Union High School. They lost 28-6 to Redbank Valley on Oct. 22, but would play at home in the semifinals with a win over Cameron County.
That matchup would be against either No. 3 seed Smethport or No. 6 seed Curwensville. The Hubbers host the Golden Tide Friday as well while top-seeded Redbank Valley gets the week off and meets the 4/5 winner of the Port Allegany at Keystone game also Friday.
“I wasn’t really scrutinizing the seeding going into the Redbank Valley game and after that to sit down and starting to look where that second loss put us, to be able to come out of that and still be able to fight for the No. 2 seed, that was exciting,” Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman said.
And the excitement showed on the field against a surprisingly struggling Coudersport team that probably needed a win to qualify for the playoffs. Instead, the Falcons finished 4-5 that also included a 52-6 blowout loss to the Bulldogs three weeks ago.
“I think the kids responded to that (challenge) last week and the way our season went and those couple of losses that we’ve had, to come out with the No. 2 seed and to get a home playoff game, that’s something we haven’t had since I’ve been here.”
The Falcon Knights are 0-3 in playoff games under Dittman in his four years so far with a 12-10 semifinal loss to Smethport last year. They lost 32-6 to Redbank Valley at Clarion University in 2019 and were blanked at Smethport, 28-0, in 2018.
The last playoff game played at Vidunas? The Union Knights lost to Elk County Catholic, 30-6, in 2012.
AGAINST CAMERON COUNTY the first time around, the Falcon Knights allowed just a punt return for a touchdown, but a slow start kept things close for awhile. And they trailed 6-0 after Dylan Reider’s 66-yard punt return late in the second quarter.
But the offense woke up and scored just before halftime on Bailey Crissman’s 23-yard TD pass to Ryan Cooper. Then the Falcon Knights scored in two of their first three possessions to put the game away in the second half.
But it wasn’t easy, although the Falcon Knights outgained the Red Raiders, 333-134. Mikey Card ran for 102 yards on 12 carries while Bailey Crissman completed 9 of 17 passes for 125 yards and two TDs.
Red Raiders running back Lathan Reed ran for 83 yards on 21 carries.
“They did some things against us up there and they drove the ball down and we were very fortunate to stop them in the red zone,” Dittman said. “That very easily could’ve been a 20-20 ball game. We gave up a return for a touchdown and they played really hard the last time we played them, so I expect nothing different this time. We’ve got to be prepared to go out and fight for 48 minutes.”
The Red Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak with a 20-0 win over winless Bucktail last week. Reider ran for 172 yards on 25 carries and two TDs while Reed ran five times for 16 yards. For the season, though, it’s Reed (104-673, 5 TDs) and then Reider (85-516, 4 TDs) on the leaderboard. Quarterback Maddox Baughman (56-for-130, 897 yards, 9 TDs, 13 TDs) has Reed (10-266, 3 TDs) and Dylan Baney (11-248, 4 TDs) as his leading receiving targets.
The Falcon Knights’ defense has been stout all season as opponents have scored just 94 points in nine games. The fact that Redbank Valley scored 28 points despite eight Falcon Knights turnovers was a small miracle.
The numbers are impressive. Foes have averaged just 146 yards per game, rushing for only 319 yards on 216 attempts while completing 91 of 209 passes for 998 yards and 18 interceptions.
Individually, Carter Terwint (6.5), Card (5.2), Landon Chalmers (4.6) and Colton Murray (4.0) lead the unit in tackles per game with Chalmer’s eight sacks and Skyler Roxbury’s seven interceptions also leading the unit.
Offensively, the Falcon Knights average 321 yards per game, 223 of that on the ground led by Card (88-776, 5 TDs) and Dawson Camper (63-519, 12 TDs). Quarterback Bailey Crissman, who has rushed for 227 yards and two TDs, has completed 51 of 123 passes for 771 yards with 11 TDs and 10 interceptions. Roxbury (18-389, 4 TDs), Ryan Cooper (13-219, 5 TDs) and Caden Rainey (12-126, 2 TDs) are the top receivers.
Dittman feels a big key moving forward is improved offense.
“We have to continue to work on being more efficient on offense,” he said. “We were able to make some plays last week, but we still missed on a few plays. We do pretty good running the ball, but we need to be more efficient throwing the ball and take advantage what the defense gives us. We have to connect on those plays and put points on the board.”
LAST WEEK AGAINST COUDERSPORT, the Falcon Knights racked up 546-145 and led 38-0 after scoring 26 points on four touchdowns to break the game open in the second quarter.
Quarterbacks Crissman and Brody Dittman shared snaps and both threw TD passes. Crissman hit Roxbury with a 71-yard TD pass to put the Falcon Knights up 12-0 in the first quarter, then capped the first-half scoring with a 70-yarder to Cooper with 1:46 left in the second.
Dittman threw both of his TD passes in the second quarter within a span of less than three minutes, the first covering 38 yards to Roxbury and the second to Cooper from 8 yards out.
Crissman completed 3 of 4 passes for 155 yards with Dittman’s only completions going for the touchdowns totaling 46 yards.
On the ground, Camper ran for 106 yards on 15 carries with three TD runs, a 3-yarder in the second quarter and the game’s lone points in the second half on runs of 7 and 1 yards. Card ran for 122 yards on 10 carries, scoring the game’s first TD on an 8-yarder.
Zac Cooper had two of the four interceptions for the Union/ACV defense with Dittman and Ryan Cooper picking off the other two passes.
“We were getting kind of complacent there over the past few weeks, so we wanted to switch it up a little bit and see if we could start pushing some positions,” Dittman said. “I think it panned out for us and we have some competition there, so we’ll see how that progresses.”