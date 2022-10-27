NEW BETHLEHEM — It’s playoff time for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team.
This two-year cycle has the Lady Bulldogs in the District 9 Class 1A bracket and they’ll be the No. 4 seed at “home” on Thursday against No. 5 seed Johnsonburg at Union Area High School starting at 6:30 p.m.
The change of home venue is due to the gymnasium renovation project that’s planned to be concluded before the start of the winter varsity schedule in late November.
The 12-4 Lady Bulldogs look to advance to next Tuesday’s quarterfinals against either top-seeded Elk County Catholic or No. 8 seed Coudersport. That matchup would be played at the higher seed’s gymnasium. So a Redbank Valley win likely means a trip to St. Marys.
The Lady Bulldogs enter the postseason on a six-match winning streak, although they did go 3-7 in pool play at last Saturday’s Elk County Catholic Invitational, including two set losses to the Lady Crusaders.
“I told the girls Monday that we haven’t had more than one practice a week for at least three weeks, so going into the bye, that benefited us,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Ashley Anderson said. “We saw Johnsonburg play with them being in the opposite pool on Saturday at ECC, so I think we took some stuff away from that and we’ve been working on it. I feel good about it and the girls do too.”
Anderson has switched her team’s rotation to a 6-2, or two-setter, formation with freshman Allyn Hagan and sophomore Mylee Harmon running those spots.
“I think that tweak to the lineup has had something to do with those six straight wins,” Anderson said.
In three prelim round matches on Tuesday, No. 8 Coudersport swept No. 9 A-C Valley, No. 10 Clarion-Limestone swept No. 7 Port Allegany and No. 6 seed and defending champion Clarion swept No. 11 seed Sheffield.
In last week’s matches:
THURSDAY, Oct. 20
Lady Bulldogs
top NC in four
At Frills Corners, the Lady Bulldogs topped the hosts, 24-26, 25-15, 25-21, 25-13.
Izzy Bond and Alivia Huffman had 13 and 12 kills respectively. Taylor Ripple added five kills while Caylen Rearick finished with 19 digs and two aces. Mylee Harmon had 18 assists while Allyn Hagan added 10 assists.
Union sweeps
Forest Area
The season wound up at 3-16 for the Damsels after their 25-5, 25-10, 25-10 over the visiting Fires.
Taylor Shick and Katie Gezik finished with five and three kills.
WED.,
Oct. 19
Lady Bulldogs
sweep Moniteau
At home against Moniteau, the Lady Bulldogs notched a three-set, 25-15, 25-9, 25-23 win.
Mylee Harmon finished with 5 kills, 10 assists and 10 digs while Alivia Huffman turned in six aces, nine kills and nine digs. Caylen Rearick had 15 digs and two aces while Allyn Hagan nine assists and two aces. Alyssa Bowser added four kills.