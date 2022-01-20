BROOKVILLE — She did it again.
That’s Rimersburg’s Evie Bliss, a junior home-school student-athlete flying under the Union High School flag.
Well, it’s actually swimming with the flag. And she’s pretty good.
In less than a week, Bliss broke two pool records at Brookville’s Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium.
Swimming independently and in the pool by herself on both occasions, Bliss broke the 500-yard freestyle mark Tuesday night with a time of 5:27.75, chopping nearly five seconds off Clearfield’s Paige Mikesell’s mark of 5:32.2. Mikesell set the mark in either 2017 or 2018.
Last Thursday at Brookville while the host team was swimming against St. Marys, Bliss broke the pool record in the 200 freestyle. Her 1:59.87 bested DuBois’ Gabbi Wayne’s 2016 record of 2:00.84.
The empty pool performances at Brookville were impressive. She’s gained some friends and fans there and that helped her put together some great times.
“Of course, I like to swim against someone, but when you do it by yourself, there’s a gut-check thing you have to do,” Bliss said. “It’s completely up to you and you can’t really rely on anyone else to push you in the pool.
“When they’re cheering for you, that does push you harder and you can breath easier and give you the extra energy to keep going harder.”
Brookville swimming coach Ray Doolittle enjoys having Bliss around at his teams’ meets.
“We don’t have any empty lanes during our girls’ races, so PIAA guidelines makes her swim by herself and she goes off the block alone and swims the fastest time,” Doolittle said. “That speaks well of our team and how they received her and it says a lot about the type of girl Evie is and it’s great to see how well everybody has warmed up to each other.
“They’re down at the shallow end and cheering and yelling with every stroke every time she turns her head to breath. It’s great to see how all the kids have gelled with her coming all the way from Union. It’s been terrific to see.”
In between, Bliss went to the 12-team Arctic Invitational at Clearfield on Saturday and there, she won the 200 freestyle in 2:00.8 and 500 freestyle in 5:28.5.
Her times put her in the top echelon of D9 swimmers for sure and a postseason run in whatever races she eventually decides to do is certainly something to watch.
“I was pretty happy with it,” said Bliss Monday night. “I was still pretty nervous going into it even though I’ve swum and big invitationals like that before. It was nerve-wracking because it was my first high school invite.”
So until the postseason, she’ll be darting back and forth from venue to venue looking for lanes and events while also swimming a YMCA schedule with the Kittanning team.
Along with her love of baseball — she played on Union’s squad last spring and a travel team in the summer — Bliss is gunning for an eventual college career in the pool.
“I loved to swim in my grandma’s pool and my aunt worked at the Belmont Complex in Kittanning where the ice rink and pool are and she saw a flyer for the Belmont summer swimming team and suggested to mom that I go sign up for it because I was always in the pool,” Bliss recalled. “So when I was 6-years old, mom signed me up and since then I’ve been hooked.”
Bliss swam two years with the team, then joined the Kittanning YMCA squad after that and she’s been a member there since. Kittanning is roughly a 40-minute trip from Rimersburg.
The love affair with the water, and racing, has continued as she’s developed into a state-level swimmer. Two years ago, she was the Western Region YMCA champion in the 500 freestyle. She was seeded No. 5 for that state race, but COVID-19 canceled that event.
“Once your hear the buzzer go off, everything fades away and it’s just you and the water, and it’s peaceful and stressful at the same time,” Bliss said. “I often joke and say that swimming is my therapy and the reason I need it.”