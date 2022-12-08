CLARION — Despite scoring 30 points in the fourth quarter, Port Allegany came up short on becoming the second straight District 9 Class 1A team to reach the state final — Redbank Valley did last year of course — when the Gators lost 46-36 to WPIAL champion Union-New Castle last Friday night at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
The Gators, who finished 12-2, led 6-0 to start the game, but found themselves down 28-6 to start the fourth quarter and then 40-14 by the 7:46 mark of the fourth quarter. They somehow rallied to within 46-36 on Blaine Moses’ 1-yard run with under two minutes to go, but a missed two-point conversion try failed to get the game within one score and two-point conversion.
Noah Archer finished with 15 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown with quarterback Drew Evens completed 20 of 28 passes for 219 yards. Moses ran for 86 yards on 13 carries.
Union meets Steelton-Highspire in the PIAA final Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School starting at 1 p.m.
PIAA SEMIFINALS
CLASS 1A
FRIDAY, Dec. 2
Union-New Castle 46, Port Allegany 36
Steelton-Highspire 28, Canton 21
CHAMPIONSHIP
THURSDAY, Dec. 8
Union (WPIAL, 12-3) vs. Steelton-Highspire (District 3, 13-1), Cumberland Valley H.S., 1 p.m.
CLASS 2A
FRIDAY, Dec. 2
Westinghouse 26, Steel Valley 7
Southern Columbia 42, Trinity 7
CHAMPIONSHIP
FRIDAY, Dec. 2
Westinghouse (District 8, 14-0) vs. Southern Columbia (District 4, 12-3), Cumberland H.S., 1 p.m.
CLASS 3A
FRIDAY, Dec. 2
Belle Vernon 21, Central-Martinsburg 17
SATURDAY, Dec. 3
Neumann-Goretti 20, Wyomissing 17
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY, Dec. 10
Belle Vernon (WPIAL, 11-2) vs. Neumann-Goretti (District 12, 11-3), Cumberland Valley H.S., noon
CLASS 4A
FRIDAY, Dec. 2
Aliquippa 31, Allentown Central Catholic 10
Bishop McDevitt 35, Crestwood 0
CHAMPIONSHIP
THURSDAY, Dec. 8
Aliquippa (WPIAL, 13-0) vs. Bishop McDevitt (District 3, 12-1), Cumberland Valley H.S., 7 p.m.
CLASS 5A
FRIDAY, Dec. 2
Pine-Richland 34, Cocalico 12
Imhotep Charter 21, Upper Dublin 14
CHAMPIONSHIP
FRIDAY, Dec. 9
Pine-Richland (WPIAL, 12-3) vs. Imhotep Charter (District 12, 10-2), Cumberland Valley H.S., 7 p.m.
CLASS 6A
SATURDAY, Dec. 3
Harrisburg 27, State College 7
St. Joe’s Prep 48, Garnet Valley 7
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY, Dec. 10
Harrisburg (District 3, 11-2) vs. St. Joe’s Prep (District 12, 11-1), Cumberland Valley H.S., 6 p.m.