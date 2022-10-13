RIMERSBURG — Running into one-loss Port Allegany at home last Friday night at Rich Vidunas Stadium, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights dropped a 42-14 game to a Gators team prepping for a big game this week with Redbank Valley.
It was 22-0 at halftime before the Falcon Knights found the scoreboard on the opening third-quarter drive, but that was as close as they got to the Gators who pulled away and dealt the Falcon Knights (3-4) their fourth loss of the season.
Four different Gators found the end zone with running backs Blaine Moses and Noah Archer each scoring twice. Quarterback Drew Evens added a TD run and Peyton Stiles return a kick for a touchdown to set the final score.
The Falcon Knights, who host Smethport this Friday night, were only outgained 315-235 in yardage, but it was the first-half deficit that set the tone for the night.
The Gators (7-1) scored on their first two possessions, Archer finishing off a 55-yard, 11-play drive with his 4-yard run and Evens’ two-point pass to Stiiles made it 8-0.
Answering the Gators with a lengthy drive of their own, the Falcon Knights stalled on downs at the Gators’ 13. That led to Port’s nine-play, 87-yard drive capped by Evens’ own 7-yard TD run early in the second quarter. A failed two-point pass made it 14-0.
Two Falcon Knights’ three-and-out possessions sandwiched around a Port punt led to the Gators taking advantage of good field position at the Falcon Knights’ 30. Three plays later, it was Moses scoring on an 18-yard run and Archer adding the two-pointer for the 22-0 halftime lead.
Union/ACV finally got on the board, starting the second half with a 13-play, 55-yard drive to the end zone. One play after Dawson Camper’s 6-yard run on fourth down to the Gators’ 1, it was Camper going in for the score to make it 22-6.
Zach Cooper’s interception of Evens at the goal line on the ensuing possession stopped a Port scoring drive, but four plays later the Falcon Knights gave the ball back to the Gators when a bad pitch was recovered at the Falcon Knights’ 20.
Five plays after the turnover, it was Moses scoring on his 2-yard line and his own two-point run made it 30-6.
A Stiles interception on the first play from scrimmage for the Falcon Knights after the ensuing kick led to Archer’s 1-yard TD run to make it 36-6 after the failed two-point conversion pass.
Owen Bish’s 39-yard kick return set the Falcon Knights up at the Gators’ 43 and two plays later, it was Bish again on a quarterback keeper for a 35-yard TD run. His own two-point run finished the scoring for the Falcon Knights, but not for the game.
On the ensuing kickoff, Stiles returned the Falcon Knights’ kick 73 yards for the final points of the game.
Stiles ran for 71 yards on 10 carries, Moses 75 yards on 16 carries and Archer 42 yards on 10 attempts for the Gators who also got 50 yards on just three carries from Evens, who completed 9 of 13 passes for 75 yards.
For the Falcon Knights, Brody Dittman completed 6 of 13 passes for 46 yards while Bish went 9-for-13 for 89 yards along with his 38 yards rushing on three carries. Camper ran for 48 yards on 16 attempts.
Zach Cooper caught six passes for 70 yards.