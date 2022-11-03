Let the playoffs begin, for at least one team this week.
The District 9 Class 1A playoff schedule announced last Saturday afternoon revealed a six-team bracket setup and with that, two first-round byes to the top seeds.
No. 1 Port Allegany and No. 2 Redbank Valley, get byes into next week’s semifinals. This week, it’s the No. 3 Brockway Rovers hosting No. 6 seed Coudersport while the No. 4 Keystone Panthers host No. 5 Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights.
Port Allegany gets the Union/ACV or Keystone while Redbank Valley gets Brockway or Coudersport.
Not going to the Class 1A playoffs were two teams with winning records, including 7-2 Elk County Catholic and 6-4 Otto-Eldred.
The two quarterfinal matchups are rematches of regular-season meetings that were routs as Brockway blasted Coudersport, 70-16, in Week 4 while Keystone dumped Union/ACV, 43-7, back in Week 2.
While this week’s games are at home sites, the semifinals will be played Nov. 11 or 12 at a neutral site and time to be announced.
Redbank Valley tries to win its third straight D9 title. The Bulldogs are seeded behind the only team that’s beaten them this year, Port Allegany, which edged the Bulldogs 8-7 in Week 8.
In the other football playoff brackets, it’s a three-team setup in Class 2A where Central Clarion got the first-round by this week while Karns City and Brookville square off Friday night at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium starting at 7 p.m.
In Class 3A, it’s Punxsutawney playing St. Marys at DuBois’ Mansell Stadium also on Friday with the winner getting top-seeded Clearfield next week at a site to be determined.
DuBois gets a week off in the District 6/9 Class 4A Sub-Regional playoffs before hosting Juniata on Nov. 10 in the sub-regional final.
Here’s a closer look at the Falcon Knights’ game with the Panthers:
Union/A-C Valley (5-5) at
Keystone (6-4)
The last time these teams met in early September, the Panthers led 22-0 by halftime and piled up 242 yards of rushing while returning a blocked punt and interception for touchdowns.
Kyle Nellis ran for 140 yards on 16 carries with three TD runs while Tyler Albright ran for 95 yards on nine carries with an interception return for the TD.
The Falcon Knights’ lone score came on Brody Dittman’s 9-yard TD pass to Skyler Roxbury.
“We were still trying to figure some positions out and move some guys around and had some guys playing positions that they hadn’t played before, but I think after that game, it was kind of the turning point for us in that we moved some guys back instead of experimenting with what we were trying to do,” Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman said. “I think we got better after that game.”
The Falcon Knights were dumped 43-6 by Central Clarion the next week, then won four of six games with losses to one-loss teams Port Allegany and Redbank Valley. After two more wins, the Falcon Knights lost 27-7 last week to Punxsutawney.
Clearly, this year’s schedule was far more challenging than last year’s run to the district finals. Dittman hopes it can pay off with a playoff win Friday.
“It was good experience for us and we had some good things to learn from and what we could do better if we had the opportunity again,” Dittman said. “We have another opportunity again Friday night with Keystone, which handled us pretty easily the first time around. We’re hoping we can change that.”
Keystone has had its share of close games, beating Brookville 20-19, losing to Ridgway and Brockway by scores of 26-20 and 21-20, and leading Port Allegany 10-8 midway through the fourth quarter before losing 20-10 two weeks ago.
The Panthers average 300 yards per game offensively, led by Nellis (137-1,005, 16 TDs) who is over 1,000 yards rushing for the season despite missing two games with an injury. Tyler Albright (84-644, 4 TDs rushing; 29-573, 9 TDs receiving) is a dangerous two-way threat.
Sophomore quarterback Drew Keth, in four starts since replacing injured Rayce Weaver, has completed 37 of 71 passes for 620 yards with 7 TDs and five interceptions. Aidan Sell has rushed over 400 yards.
“Keystone is a heck of a football team,” Dittman said. “They have weapons and good up front. I’d like to think we’re better now that what we were in Week 2, but we just need to execute and do some things better to have a chance to win Friday.”
The Falcon Knights average 245 yards per game offensively as running Mikey Card (91-401, 2 TDs), quarterback Brody Dittman (60-for-136, 699 yards, 4 TDs, 9 Ints.; 28-197, 6 TDs rushing) and receivers Skyler Roxbury (25-351, 2 TDs), Ryan Cooper (13-176, 2 TDs) and Zach Cooper (17-171, 2 TDs) lead the way. The team’s top rusher Dawson Camper (90-469, 6 TDs) has missed the past two games and his status is uncertain.