NEW BETHLEHEM — It can defend its Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference crown, but it’s not possible to repeat as the District 9 Class 3A champion.
No worry, head coach Chris Edmonds’ Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team landed back in Class 2A for at least the next two seasons. It’ll be a promising season ahead for a team that finished 22-5.
“We’re excited to get the season started,” said Edmonds, entering his sixth season. “We have five seniors who have won two district championships, so they’re looking forward to trying to win a third. This summer, we had a lot of individuals who showed up for our summer league in Clarion and this fall in Indiana, trying to build the team chemistry.”
Back from last year’s rotation are three of the team’s top four scorers, reigning KSAC MVP Alivia Huffman, last year’s D9and10Sports.Com Rookie of the Year Mylee Harmon and senior guard Caylen Rearick.
That’s actually 1/4 of the team’s small 12-girl roster, high on quality but vulnerable to injuries over a whole season.
“We’re excited about the 12 that we do have out for the team this year and we’re excited to see how they compete in the league and hopefully in the playoffs,” Edmonds said.
Huffman also earned all-district first-team honors with Harmon in the D9and10Sports.Com awards. Huffman averaged 13.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.8 assists and 1.7 blocks per game, providing the Lady Bulldogs with three 20-point postseason games.
Harmon, as a freshman, scored 12.6 points per game along with 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Rearick, a third team KSAC All-Star, averaged 8.3 points per game.
They’ll spearhead the team’s aggressive zone defense approach and up-tempo transition game that led to plenty of spacing for Harmon to drive, Huffman to drive and post up and Rearick to hit shots from the perimeter.
“It’s pretty much the same strategy as in year’s past, playing a solid zone defense, 2-3 or 3-2, and look to transition the ball with Alivia and Mylee and fill the lanes,” Edmonds said. “We haven’t changed our aggressiveness and the younger girls have stepped in throughout the summer and fall and adapted to our style of play, so it should be an exciting season to see how they transition with us.”
Rounding out the playing rotation with the senior trio are seniors Ryleigh Evans and Alyssa Bowser, and sophomore Kira Bonanno to fill the forward spot hoping to replace the departed rebounding ability of graduated all-district player Madison Foringer.
Senior Brooklyn Edmonds, junior Izzy Bond are other forwards while promising freshmen Addy Bond and Quinn White look to get minutes in the rotation as well. Freshmen Alara Altobelli and Molly Coil are other rookies on the roster hoping to make an impact.
All of it equals a roster mix that has the Lady Bulldogs as the favorites to repeat as KSAC champion and likely as the team to beat in Class 2A right now in a classification that includes KSAC rivals Moniteau, Keystone, Cranberry and Clarion-Limestone along with Brockway, Coudersport and Curwensville.
“The last couple of years, we’ve looked at playing in the KSAC Championship game, winning it and then making a run through districts and seeing what we can do in the state playoffs,” Edmonds summed up. “That’s our goal again.”
Edmonds’ staff consists of Jason Huffman and his sister Kristen Huffman along with Mike Dawson.
ROSTER
Seniors: Brooklyn Edmonds, Alivia Huffman, Caylen Rearick, Ryleigh Evans, Alyssa Bowser.
Juniors: Izzy Bond
Sophomores: Mylee Harmon, Kira Bonanno
Freshmen: Addy Bond, Quinn White, Alara Altobelli, Molly Coil.
SCHEDULE
December
2-Conneaut Area, at Franklin Tournament, 4 p.m.
3-at Franklin, 4 p.m.
6-Cranberry
8-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.
14-at Karns City
16-Moniteau
20-at Keystone
West Penn California Holiday Hoopfest
At California U.
27-Our Lady of Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
28-Rockwood, 2 p.m.
January
6-Forest Area
10-at A-C Valley
14-at DuBois CC, 3 p.m.
16-at Homer-Center, 4 p.m.
18-at Union
20-Clarion
24-at Cranberry
26-C-L
28-Otto-Eldred, noon
February
2-Karns City
8-North Clarion
10-at Moniteau
14-Keystone
JV games start at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted.