NEW BETHLEHEM — Running into a heavy-hitting buzz-saw, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs were no match for visiting Punxsutawney Monday afternoon at the New Bethlehem Little League Field.
Junior pitcher/slugger Ciara Toven set the tone early, blasting the first of her two two-run homers the second batter into the game, keying the Lady Chucks to an 11-run first inning on the way to a quick 19-0 three-inning rout via the 15-Run Rule.
Toven’s towering blast deep into the woods and trees in left-center field came right after Laci Poole’s single to start the game. Avary Powell followed with a line shot over the left-center field fence for a quick 3-0 lead. No. 9 hitter Brooke Skarbeck’s two-run single got the top of the order up again and it went to work, again.
Poole singled again and Toven ripped her second two-run homer of the inning to make it 9-0. This time it was a liner to left-center. After Powell reached on a dropped fly ball, it was Young’s turn to homer over the left-field fence to finish off the 11-run outburst.
Again in the second inning, the Lady Chucks sent 14 batters to the plate to score eight runs. Hergert doubled for the second time to start the inning, Olivia Toven singled in two runs, Ciara Toven’s sacrifice fly pushed home a run and Young drove in her third run with a single. Hergert and Emily Dobbins singled in runs in their second at-bats of the inning.
Ciara Toven’s final at-bat was a double to lead off the third. She finished 3-for-3 with five runs batted in, lifting her season numbers to 12-for-18 (.667) with four home runs and 10 RBIs.
Toven retired the only three batters she faced with a strikeout, then Constantino put in Karli Young to throw the final two innings. Braylee Yeany’s infield single with two outs in the bottom of the third was Redbank Valley’s lone base runner.
The Lady Chucks wound up with 18 hits off Lady Bulldogs starting pitcher Mackenzie Foringer, who walked three and struck out two.
Punxsutawney, after two straight one-run losses to DuBois Central Catholic and St. Marys, have won three straight games over the Lady Bulldogs, Karns City and Clarion by a combined margin of 46-7.
The Lady Bulldogs start a busy stretch Wednesday at Keystone with four games in seven days. They visit Johnsonburg Friday before hosting St. Marys and Moniteau next Monday and Tuesday.