Preseason practices for the upcoming winter season started last Friday for area teams.
With the postseason still going on for the Redbank Valley football team, that’s naturally slowed the start for the school’s boys’ basketball and wrestling teams.
The regular season for all of the Redbank Valley and Union basketball and wrestling teams begins as early as Dec. 9.
Here’s a quick look at the area teams at the beginning of preseason workouts:
REDBANK
VALLEY
Wrestling
It’s Mike Kundick’s 16th season with the Bulldogs, who go into the year chasing a couple milestones — four wins for the program’s 600th and four wins for their head coach who trails his late father Ben by four as the winningest coach in program history.
The Bulldogs were 8-1 a year ago and finished third behind Brookville and Port Allegany in the team standings at districts. The returners are third-place finishers Daniel Evans, Cole Bish and Ridge Cook.
Kundick reports 32 on the preseason roster, with about 20 from the football team, so it’ll be a slow start for the Bulldogs, who are scheduled to open at the Hickory Tournament Dec. 17-18.
Boys Basketball
It’s a tougher preseason start for the Bulldogs and seventh-year head coach Emmanuel Marshall on the hardcourt considering six of the team’s top seven returning players are on the football team, including returning two-time KSAC all-stars Bryson Bain and Chris Marshall who are primed to go over 1,000 points with a healthy season.
The Bulldogs were 15-7 last year after losing their playoff opener at home to Ridgway.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host their own tip-off tournament Dec. 10-11 with Bishop McCort, West Shamokin and Jamestown.
Girls Basketball
It’s Chris Edmonds’ fifth season at the helm of the Lady Bulldogs, who were 15-6 last year ago after a playoff loss to Moniteau.
Three KSAC All-Stars return for the Lady Bulldogs — junior Caylen Rearick, junior Alivia Huffman and senior Madison Foringer.
Edmonds has 16 players on his preseason roster and the Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to begin the year at the Franklin Tip-Off Tournament on Dec. 10-11 with Conneaut Area and then host Franklin in a pre-scheduled setup.
UNION
Boys Basketball
It’s really early for Eric Mortimer’s program that’s also trying to get a late start following a long football season that ended last Friday. He’ll know a lot more this week on his numbers as he enters his
The Knights were 11-10 last year in Mortimer’s first year back after a one-year hiatus following three previous seasons coaching the Knights. The Knights lost their playoff opener at Johnsonburg.
Senior Caden Rainey was a third-team KSAC All-Star selection.
The Knights are scheduled to open the season at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament Dec. 10-11, starting out with the host Raiders. Warren and Brockway are the other two teams.
Girls Basketball
Allyson Kepple is back for her fifth season as the Damsels were 12-11 after going 1-1 in the playoffs last year, beating DuBois Central Catholic and losing at Otto-Eldred.
Senior Dominika Logue, a recent Clarion University commit, is a three-time KSAC All-Star who goes into her final season already in four-digit territory with 1,069 points.
The Damsels are scheduled to play at the Sheffield Tip-Off Tournament Dec. 10-11.