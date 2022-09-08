NEW BETHLEHEM — Of course, it’s not the amount of plays a team runs offensively that counts the most. The more the better, but it’s about points. It’s that simple.
But the disparity in plays was notable in what turned out to not be the deciding factor for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs in last Friday’s 25-15 win over Karns City.
The Gremlins ran a whopping 78 offensive plays, 40 more than the Bulldogs, yet they came up empty in five different trips inside the Bulldogs’ 25.
For the 2-0 Bulldogs, that came from a bend-but-don’t-break defense which also produced a touchdown when Ashton Kahle blasted 78 yards after intercepting quarterback Mason Martin to put the Bulldogs up 19-7 with 3:02 left in the third quarter.
The teams traded touchdowns from there as Luke Cramer’s 4-yard run three plays into the fourth quarter got the Gremlins back to within 19-13. However, one play later, it was Aiden Ortz taking a flip pass from quarterback Cam Wagner and blasting 57 yards to the end zone to make it 25-13 with 10:14 remaining.
Speed takes care of a lot of problems, and of course, wins big games.
“We’re very dangerous,” said Ortz, who caught four passes for 82 yards with the game-opening score as well in the first quarter. “We have so many fast guys. We lost a lot last year, but we lost height. We have speed coming back and that’s the key thing. We just hand the ball off and let our athletes get into open space and that’s what happens.”
“Anybody who watched us last year, we lost some special guys on offense, but overall, we might be faster,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold added. “Does that mean we like every matchup? No, and we don’t have the size matchup a lot of times and don’t have the goal-line fades anymore, but we have a lot of speed.”
The fourth of five times that the Gremlins drove inside the 25 stopped at the 1 when the Bulldogs stopped Nathan Hess at the 1 on a fourth-and-goal play from the three. On the next play, the Gremlins’ tackled the Bulldogs’ Drew Byers in the end zone for a safety that set the final score with 1:33 remaining.
The Gremlins for the fifth time got deep inside Bulldogs territory in the waning seconds following the free kick, but Luke Cramer was tackled inside the 10 on the final play of the game, a fitting spot for the ball to be when time expired.
Karns City outgained the Bulldogs, 396-296, with 40 more plays from scrimmage. The Gremlins had a revamped offense without injured senior quarterback Eric Booher, but their familiar power running game of years past gave the Bulldogs a handful of challenges.
Cramer ran for 89 yards on 18 carries while quarterback Mason Martin ran for 59 yards on 11 attempts and completed 13 of 21 passes for 133 yards.
“If we just finish two of those times we’re down there … It’s like last week (28-7 loss at DuBois),” said Gremlins head coach Joe Sherwin, whose team dropped to 0-2. “We just continue to kind of shoot ourselves in the foot. We’re doing good things. We’re going to continue to work hard as a team and we have a lot left to accomplish this season.
“Coming in here against a team without Eric as the quarterback, I thought we fought right to the end and we had our chances. That’s all you can ask for.”
The motivation to play these types of games is because of what happened at Hershey,” said Gold, referring to the loss in the state final to Bishop Guilfoyle. “We couldn’t get that stop at Hershey. I still remember the big pass play they hit after we scored and they were inside their own 15 and they still scored. These are the type of games we need to prepare ourselves to win. Was it ugly at times? Absolutely. Did we make mistakes? Yes, but we have to find ways to win games like this.”
The interception thrown by Martin was a big turning point in the game considering the score was 12-7 Bulldogs at the time. The play on a deep pass by Martin on third-and-18 from the Gremlins’ 45.
“I dropped back and as soon as I caught it, it was basically tunnel vision to the end zone,” said Kahle. “I turned on the burners with the speed. My goal was to take it to the end zone and settle for nothing more.”
The Bulldogs scored first on short field possession that started after a 14-yard punt return by Kahle to the Gremlins’ 26. Four plays later, Wagner hit Kahle for a 6-yard TD pass on third-and-five.
After failing to get a first down in their first two possessions, the Gremlins marched 73 yards on 14 plays to take a 7-6 lead on Cramer’s 1-yard run with 7:24 left in the second quarter.
But the Bulldogs answered quickly with Wagner hitting Tate Minich on a short pass that Minich blasted 47 yards to the Gremlins’ 10. Three plays later, Wagner found Ortz on a 3-yarder to put the Bulldogs up 12-7 with 5:16 left in the first half.
Wagner completed 13 of 19 passes for 178 yards with Minich grabbing six completions for 55 yards. Byers ran for 110 yards on 15 carries.
NOTES: The Bulldogs beat the Gremlins for the first time since 2010, a 28-14 win at Karns City, and that ended a four-game losing streak over that span with the teams meeting for the first time since 2017. The last time the Bulldogs beat the Gremlins at home was the D9 Class 2A semifinals in 2004, a 35-14 win, and that ended a five-game home losing streak over 18 years. ... With Karns City running so many plays offensively, the Bulldogs put up some bulky individual tackling numbers with Caden Adams and Cole Bish finishing with 16 and 15 tackles respectively. Adams had three tackles for losses.