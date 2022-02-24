CLARION — Just one less year of a wait than the boys, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team ended its conference title drought.
With last Saturday’s 49-40 win over North Clarion at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium, the Lady Bulldogs won their first title since 1993.
It’s technically, their first KSAC title ever since the conference name was switched from the Clarion County League to the current name prior to the 1993-94 season.
Either way, it means about the same with two added playoff games now — the KSAC added a semifinal round which the Lady Bulldogs won with a 65-35 rout of Union last Thursday — as the Lady Bulldogs take a 20-4 record into the District 9 Class 3A playoffs that begin Friday night at Brookville Area High School.
Seeded No. 2, the Lady face No. 3 seed Karns City in the second game of the 3A semifinals starting at 7:30 p.m. Top-seeded and defending champion Punxsutawney meets Moniteau in a rematch of last year’s final at 6 p.m.
Friday’s winners play next Friday at Saturday likely at Tippin at a site and time to be announced. Only the champion advances to the PIAA playoffs.
“That was one of the goals we started last summer, to make it back to the KSAC Championship game and looking forward to the playoffs,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds, whose team lost to North Clarion the last time a conference title game was played two years ago but canceled due to COVID-19 precautions last year.
Early on, it was a very slow start offensively as the Lady Bulldogs didn’t hit a shot from the field in the first quarter, just getting two free throws from Mylee Harmon with 38.4 seconds on the clock. However, it was just a 9-2 lead for North Clarion going into the second quarter.
“We talked about that all week about North Clarion slowing it down (Lady Bulldogs won 32-28 at Frills Corners on Jan. 20) and working for a good shot, so I think they did a really good job in the first quarter and our girls took a quarter to get used to it and then we started playing,” Edmonds said.
The She-Wolves (19-3) never really did slow it down and the Lady Bulldogs did find their shooting touch eventually as Alivia Huffman ended the team’s 0-for-9 shooting start with a basket to make it 9-4 at the 7:23 mark of the second.
“(The slow start) didn’t bother us at all,” said Huffman, who scored 21 points with 13 rebounds. “We’ve had many times where we’re down and could easily get back up. We knew we could come back and we took it from there.”
Freshman guard Mylee Harmon, who played brilliantly both KSAC playoff games, came off the bench to score 23 points and she scored seven of the team’s 13 points in the second as the Lady Bulldogs outscored North Clarion 13-2 in the quarter to take a 15-11 lead by halftime.
Then in the third, the Lady Bulldogs opened things up, starting the quarter on a 6-0 run capped by a Harmon steal and layup to get it to double figures at 21-11 at the 6:45 mark. A 7-0 run pushed the lad to 30-16 with 4:42 left following a Huffman three-point play. Huffman ran her post moves to perfection in the quarter, scoring 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the floor.
“Madison (Foringer) has had a few games where she’s in that position, so I knew I needed to step up and that’s what I did tonight,” Huffman said.
“We rotated the players through, got good open shots, Mylee did an excellent job tonight and Alivia, when we started putting the ball inside to her, she was a force inside and really separated the game,” Edmonds said.
Redbank Valley took a 36-23 lead into the fourth before North Clarion made some noise, climbing back to within six points at 43-37 following Madison McFarland’s 3-pointer with 2:25 left.
The She-Wolves had four possessions with a chance to get it closer than six after McFarland’s triple, but came up empty, and Harmon and Huffman each hit a pair of free throws with in 14 seconds of each other and gave the Lady Bulldogs a 47-37 lead with 32.6 seconds left.
The only other points from the Lady Bulldogs came on a second-quarter 3-pointer from Caylen Rearick and a second-quarter basket from Foringer, who fouled out with just over two minutes left in the game. Huffman’s night ended with five personals with 1:04 remaining.
Emma McFarland led North Clarion with 12 points. Gwen Siegel scored 10 points and finished with 12 rebounds. The She-Wolves had won three of the last four KSAC title games, including two years ago in the last one played in a 53-36 win over Redbank Valley.
Now it’s off to the postseason for the Lady Bulldogs, who play a Karns City team they’ve beaten twice, 53-27 on the road on Feb. 9 and 52-45 at home back on Dec. 21.
Getting two wins at Tippin and ending a conference title drought certainly helped get the team kick-started for the postseason.
“It was very important for us and shows what our program is and who we are,” said Huffman.
Thursday night, while North Clarion beat Karns City 33-22 in one semifinal, the Lady Bulldogs rouged up Union in a 30-point 65-35 win that saw the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock with 3:42 left in the game.
The Lady Bulldogs led just 10-8 after one quarter, but turned up the defensive pressure by forcing 13 turnovers in the second and third quarters while outscoring the Damsels 42-17.
Harmon ran the court well, leading to several layups off Union turnovers and scored a game-high 24 points on 10-for-16 shooting. Huffman scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Foringer turned in a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
“I thought we got our rotation set tonight and it opened up a lot of points for Mylee and a lot of our shots in the corner,” Edmonds said. “We talked about clogging the paint and hitting the boards and making sure we boxed Dominika (Logue) out and whenever she did get the ball, to make sure we had a hand in her face.”
Dominika Logue was the lone Damsel reach double figures in scoring with 12 points on 3-for-12 shooting. The Damsels were just 11-for-41 from the floor with 18 turnovers overall.
“Redbank Valley has weapons, every night it’s a different girl, so good for them and I have to hand it to them, they’re a great team,” Damsels head coach Allyson Kepple said. “We got to the KSAC playoffs, that was a positive for us and that was one of our goals. We have to make sure bounce back from tonight.”