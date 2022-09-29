JOHNSONBURG — Just keep scoring.
In the end, that was the best way to approach last Friday’s trip to Johnsonburg to take on the winless Elkers on Johnsonburg’s Homecoming Night at Memorial Stadium.
The first-quarter buzz-saw had the Bulldogs back on their heels, as the Elkers owned a surprising 13-0 lead with just over a minute to go in the opening quarter.
But once the Bulldogs started putting points on the scoreboard, the Elkers simply couldn’t keep up. Speed can do that, as Redbank Valley foes have learned after five weeks.
This time, the Bulldogs had to outgun the Elkers for a 42-33 win, the most points given up by the Bulldogs in a win since a 55-38 shootout over Keystone in the 2017 opener.
A 28-point second quarter that saw the Bulldogs score four touchdowns in an impressive span of just six plays from scrimmage.
The Elkers were able to get a Kaden Dennis 81-yard kick return for a touchdown during the Bulldogs’ flurry — the teams combined to score five TDs in a span of less than six minutes on the game clock — but the Bulldogs led 28-19 by halftime and held the edge the rest of the way.
However, it wasn’t easy at all.
“We have to get off the bus better,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “We’ve had three home games where we’ve played pretty well, but in the two away games, we’ve started really, really slow. On one hand I’m really proud of our guys for overcoming a 13-0 deficit because it’s not easy to do that. But we have to find a way to play better because, not looking ahead, these games in the second half of the year on the road, we’re playing good football teams.”
Bulldogs quarterback Cam Wagner threw five more touchdown passes, completing 15 of 25 passes for 314 yards. He led the blitzkrieg comeback that started with his 20-yard TD pass to Ashton Kahle on the second play of their first drive of the second quarter. Two plays after the Bulldogs recovered an Elkers fumble at the Ridgway 40, Wagner hit Aiden Ortz for a 40-yard TD strike.
Dennis’ 81-yard TD run on the ensuing kickoff put the Elkers up 19-14 with still 6:51 left in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs kept on going high octane, scoring three plays later on Wagner’s 73-yard TD pass to Kahle.
The Bulldogs forced a punt and scored on their next play when Wagner hit Ortz again for a 76-yarder for 28-19 lead that would last into halftime.
Ortz caught seven passes for 138 yards while Kahle had three receptions for 107 yards while also amassing 127 return yards on three kickoffs and two punts.
Ridgway went 75 yards on 10 plays to open the game on quarterback’s Cam Larkin’s nice fake pitch to a 26-yard keeper for a touchdown at the 5:38 mark of the first quarter. Aiden Zimmerman’s 35-yard punt return — Zimmerman’s knee was clearly down when fielding Ortz’s punt at his own 45, which should have whistled the play dead — after the Elkers forced the Bulldogs into a three-and-out possession set up Larkin’s 9-yard TD to make it 13-0 by the 1:50 mark of the first quarter.
“Obviously, the seven-minute drive on the first drive of the night kept (Wagner) off the field,” Ridgway head coach Mark Heindl said. “Wagner is a phenomenal quarterback and then to get him three-and-out and get another drive for a score was big. We had an opportunity to get back in the game down 10. The kids could’ve folded but kept fighting back.”
Gold acknowledged he thought Zimmerman’s punt return should’ve been stopped, but he still didn’t like the tone of the start of the game.
“On the first drive, we jumped offside twice and that’s undisciplined type of stuff and the second score we gave up a big punt return and it set us up for a short field and special teams have been winning us games, but tonight it put us in a tough situation,” Gold said. “That first score, they took it down the field the first just like Keystone. The second one, it’s hard to put that on the defense with the short field.”
The Elkers had their best effort offensively by far this season, gaining 312 yards while giving up 350 to the Bulldogs — 220 of those Redbank Valley yards on the five offensive TDs — as Larkin completed 16 of 27 passes for 197 yards with a 75-yard TD pass to Isaiah Jackson that set the final score with 4:17 remaining in the game.
“We have to find a way to finish those games and we knew that,” Gold said. “We felt good about our offense this year and knew our defense was going to take some hits, but we’ve talked all the time about how our offense has to try to compensate for us trying to figure out stuff on defense. It makes you sick as a defensive co-ordinator (Gold’s duty) when you give up 33 points, but you won the game by two scores.”
Larkin led the Elkers’ running game with 61 yards on nine carries. Zimmerman ran for 30 yards on 12 carries with a 4-yard TD run that got the Elkers within 35-25 with 8:47 left in the fourth quarter.
Prior to Larkin’s bomb to Jackson, Larkin’s screen pass on a second-and-four from the Elkers’ 28 was intercepted by Bulldogs lineman Carsen Rupp and returned 20 yards for a touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 42-25 with 5:14 remaining.
The Bulldogs went up 35-19 by scoring on the first drive of the second half, driving 84 yards on 10 plays. Wagner finished it off with TD number five on an 11-yarder to Tate Minich on third-and-three at the 8:02 mark of the third quarter.
“Ridgway is a good program and coach Heindl, he’s won four district titles and he knows how to coach and we told the kids all week that,” Gold said. “I don’t think this was a situation where we weren’t prepared. We didn’t get off the bus, but we knew Ridgway was going to be a good football team coming into tonight. It was Homecoming and coach Heindl knows how to coach these guys.”
NOTES: Both teams play Friday, the Bulldogs at home against Union/A-C Valley and the Elkers at Keystone. … The Bulldogs’ Caden Adams blocked two kicks, the first on Jack Benninger’s point-after kick that kept the score at 13-0 and the second one finishing off a bizarre ending to the first half. The uber-aggressive Bulldogs, with four seconds on the clock before halftime, elected to go for it on fourth-and-19 from their own 27, figuring they’d either break a big one or run off the rest of the clock trying to do so. But Wagner’s flip pass on their familiar jet sweep play actually fell incomplete with 0.6 seconds on the clock. Ridgway elected to send Zimmerman out for a 44-yard field goal attempt and Adams blocked it again. “Those were two big blocks by Caden and him blocking that first extra point led to Ridgway chasing points after its touchdowns in the second half.”