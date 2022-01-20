KNOX — With his brother and fellow 1,000-point scorer Cole Morris in attendance after making the flight from his home in Florida, Caden Rainey became the 12th player in Union Knights basketball history to score 1,000 career points when he netted 14 in their tough 59-56 loss at Keystone Thursday, Jan. 13.
“It’s every kids’ dream to hit that,” Rainey said. “But, more importantly, I wanted to win the game. We didn’t come out with that.”
The Knights, who fell to 6-4 with the loss to the Panthers, had their game at Ridgway on Monday postponed with no makeup announced by press time. Wednesday, they were scheduled to host C-L before Friday’s trip to Cranberry. Next Tuesday, the Knights host Redbank Valley.
Rainey’s milestone came 1:11 into the fourth quarter on a driving layup.
That basket, Rainey’s sixth point of the fourth quarter — he came into the game needing 13 tallies but was held to just eight through the first three frames — came with a special moment of Morris, who now lives in Florida, surprising his brother by coming out of the stands to present Rainey with the game ball.
Morris had caught a flight out of Florida to Pittsburgh after 2 p.m. Thursday and arrived at Keystone High School shortly before tip-off but stayed in the hallway until the game started so his brother wouldn’t see him.
“I did not (know he was flying up),” Rainey said. “That was really cool. He wrote me a note. I thought that was all I got, but he was present, too.”
Union head coach Eric Mortimer, who has coached Rainey for three of his four seasons — his freshman, junior, and senior seasons — said his senior is the glue to the team.
“He means a lot to this team,” Mortimer said. “He has all that experience and everything. He’s a good leader. He can do anything. He plays well with everybody.”
Keystone head coach Greg Heath had nothing but praise for Rainey.
“I can’t say enough about Caden Rainey,” Heath said. “I was telling our guys, I love that kid. I always have. I love the way he plays. He’s a great competitor. He’s a great leader. He knows how to draw fouls. He draws charges. He’s just a really, really heady player.”
As heady as Rainey is, it was an equally heady hustle play by Keystone senior Bret Wingard that changed the game.
The teams were tied at 56 with under a minute to play –Union had led 50-46 following Rainey’s milestone basket –when Rainey seemed poised to cap his night with a go-ahead layup.
He stole the ball from Keystone’s Zander McHenry with 40 seconds left and was on a breakaway when Wingard, who started the play at least four to five feet behind Rainey –tracked him down and blocked the layup off the glass, a play Heath said was perhaps the greatest blocked shot in Panther history.
“I just said to Bret, that might be the single best block I have ever seen at Keystone High Schoo,” Heath, who has been coaching the Panthers since 1985 after having played for Keystone in the late 1970s, said. “Coming from behind like he did, left hand, all ball. It was terrific.”
For his part, Wingard said he just knew he had to make a play.
“I knew we couldn’t afford a turnover right there,” Wingard said. “I saw (Rainey) steal it, and I had to go get it.”
If missing out on the points wasn’t tough enough, Union also allowed Keystone to take the lead when Dawson Camper fouled Tyler Albright on the rebound.
In the one-and-one, Albright, who scored a career-high 19 points, calmly sank both charity shots to put Keystone ahead, 58-56, with 33.9 seconds left.
Wingard then gave Keystone a 3-point lead when he hit the backend of a two-shot foul with three seconds to play, and Rainey’s desperation heave at the end fell short.
“This was a big win versus a team that I think is very good,” Heath said. “I think they may be the best team in the other division, I don’t know. There are some good teams over there. But they are certainly one of the best.”
The fourth quarter was frantic with Keystone using a 7-0 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers from Albright and Henry to take a 53-50 lead with just under 4:30 to play.
But Union answered with a 6-0 spurt of is own that included four points from Payton Johnston, who equaled Rainey with a team-best 14 points, to go back in front by three, 56-53, with just over three minutes to play.
Things, however, fell apart for the Golden Knights at that point.
First, Rainey missed a breakaway layup that would have given Union a five-point cushion.
Then with the score 56-54, Skyler Roxbury took a wide-open but ill-advised 3-pointer that gave Keystone the ball back.
That led to the Golden Knights fouling McHenry taking an off-balance 3-pointer from the right corner with 1:08 to play.
McHenry hit the first and the last free throw of the 3-shot foul to tie the game at 56.
“It shouldn’t be a teaching moment in early January,” Mortimer said. “We’ve been stressing to them to watch Hudl, watch all the games, learn from your experiences. They are having trouble learning from their experiences.”
A 22-point second quarter helped Union take a 31-28 halftime lead and the teams then played to a stalemate in the third quarter despite Union getting the lead to a game-high eight points, 36-28, in the first two minutes of the second half.
Three-pointers from Albright and McHenry helped Keystone stay within three. 44-41, going to the final eight minutes.
Wingard finished with 18 points and five rebounds with McHenry adding 10 points and four boards. Cole Henry led Keystone with seven rebounds, but the Panthers were outrebounded 38-30 including 12-5 on the offensive glass.
Camper had a game-high 11 rebounds for Union and had a double-double finishing with 10 points. Johnston and Roxbury each added eight rebounds.
Union lost starter Bailey Crissman minutes into the game to an apparent lower-body injury (upper hip/thigh area it appeared). Crissman did not return and was dressed in street clothes in the second half.
