ST. MARYS — An epic rally in the top of the seventh nearly lifted the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs to a stunning win in the District 9 Class 1A quarterfinals, but Elk County Catholic had the answer in a 9-8 win for the Crusaders under the lights at Benzinger Park Monday night.
Trailing 7-2 with two outs and no one on base in the top of the seventh, the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference champion Lady Bulldogs tallied six runs to take an 8-7 lead, capped by an Alara Altobelli run-scoring single.
But ECC rallied in the bottom half of the inning, with Gabby Weisner delivering a walk-off single.
“This team has been doing it all season,” said Redbank Valley coach Lee Miller, whose team finished the year 10-10. “I don’t know how many comeback wins we’ve had. They never quit fighting. We have a couple of seniors, but for the most part, we’re young, and I’m just very proud of them.”
Taylor Ripple and Quinn White had back-to-back singles to start the rally and Payton Polka reached on an error. Bella Orr followed and ripped a 2-run single to center and Kiana Schimp singled, loading the bases again.
Samantha Bowser followed and hit a ball down the right field line that cleared the bases, tying the game at 7-7. Altobelli followed with her single and remarkably, Redbank Valley was in the lead.
Ellie Barron hit a bloop single to start the bottom of the seventh and Tessa Fledderman walked. Caitlyn Vollmer followed with an RBI single to tie the game and Reagan Bauer was intentionally walked to set up a force at any base.
Mackenzie Foringer got Lucy Klawuhn to pop out before Weisner delivered the walk-off winner.
ECC built a 5-0 lead after three innings, with Lucy Klawuhn (who reached base four times), hitting a 2-run homer in the second inning.
An RBI groundout from Bowser and a sac fly from Altobelli got the Bulldogs on the board in the fourth, but ECC responded with single runs in the fourth and the fifth on an Anderson sacrifice fly and a Tessa Fledderman bunt that Syd Alexander scored from second on after the initial throw went to first.
The Bulldogs had action on the basepaths in every inning but the first, and Miller had a feeling that an outburst was coming.
“I kept telling my assistant coaches were right there, we’ve just got to get that one big hit,” Miller said. “And finally we did. We knew we were close.”
Emily Mourer got the win, allowing eight runs (two earned) in seven innings on 12 hits, striking out seven and walking two.
Foringer took the loss, allowing nine runs on 13 hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking five.
Orr finished 4-for-4, while Bowser had four total RBIs and Alotbelli and White had two hits each.
“We started four freshmen and three sophomores,” Miller said. “The future is bright.”
In last week’s regular-season finale:
WED., May 17
Redbank Valley 15,
C-L 0
One day after edging the Lady Lions 3-1 in a game that would’ve clinched the KSAC crown, the Lady Bulldogs routed C-L 15-0 in five innings.
Mackenzie Foringer tossed a one-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks.
At the plate, the Lady Bulldogs had 17 hits with Taylor Ripple, Paytin Polka and Samantha Bowser each finishing with three hits. Polka doubled three times and Ripple twice. Bowser and Altobelli each tripled.