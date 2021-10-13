KNOX — Does a team deserve to win turning the ball over five times?
Give up just five first downs all night and that’s a really good start to overcome what’s usually the most awful of negative factors in trying to win a football game.
Add an interception return to take the lead in the fourth quarter and the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights rallied from a miserable start and 18-0 deficit to hold off previously unbeaten Keystone for a 26-24 win last Thursday night.
Not only did the Falcon Knights have to rally, but then they needed to hold off Keystone to preserve the win.
After a huge 80-yard TD pass from Bret Wingard to Tyler Albright ended the Falcon Knights’ 26-0 run with 4:40 left, the Panthers went for two points to try to tie the game.
But Bailey Crissman brought down Albright shy of the goal line on a rollout to keep the two-point lead.
It wasn’t over.
The Falcon Knights appeared to turn the ball over on a Crissman interception intended for Caden Rainey. Kyle Nellis appeared to pick off the pass to give the Panthers the ball deep in Union/ACV territory, but he was called for pass interference.
That gave the Falcon Knights (5-1) a first down and allowed them to run the clock down to 28 seconds before punting the ball away. Three plays and one short pass got the Panthers near midfield before time ran out.
It was an improbable win considering the turnover total for the Falcon Knights — of course, 24 hours later Central Clarion beat Ridgway 33-14 with five lost fumbles — but certainly a gutsy one for head coach Brad Dittman’s team.
“Anybody is tough to beat turning the ball over like that, but our kids really responded in the second half,” Dittman said. “Our kids really responded in the second half and we challenged them. It wasn’t pretty and it never is against Keystone, but we got it done, man, and we’ll take it.”
It couldn’t have started any worse for the Falcon Knights:
— Kyle Nellis returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown.
— The Knights got a 48-yard run from Mikey Card on their first offensive play, but their drive stalled on a 6-yard loss on fourth-and-five at the Panthers’ 17.
— The second of two straight punts by the Panthers gave Union/ACV the ball at the 50. Two plays later, Crissman’s pass was deflected into the hands of Nellis, who raced 47 yards for another Keystone touchdown.
— Two plays later on their next possession, the Falcon Knights fumbled the ball away again, but managed to stop Keystone on downs at Falcon Knights’ 31.
— However, a dropped punt snap and blocked punt by Keystone gave the Panthers the ball at the Union/ACV 1. Wingard plunged in on the first play and it was 18-0 by the 8:49 mark of the second quarter.
“We just needed to keep being consistent in what we were doing and weren’t getting some of the blocks we needed during the first half,” Dittman said. “We challenged the offensive line and they knew that if they kept getting after it, things would kind of open up for us and they did.
“The turnovers were huge. In the first half, we couldn’t get out of our own way, but to turn the ball over that many times and come out of here with a win, that was a good job from our guys here.”
The Falcon Knights actually turned the ball over two more times in the first half, only to force two Keystone punts after the miscues. The second Keystone punt gave them the ball at their own 40 with just over three minutes left in the first half.
And that’s when the comeback began. One play after Crissman was momentarily knocked out of the game on a 7-yard pass to Mikey Card on third-and-five at the Keystone 19, backup quarterback Trey Fleming hit Ryan Cooper for a touchdown from 12 yards out to make it 18-6 after a failed two-point conversion with 41 seconds left before the half.
“For Trey to come in there and throw one pass for a touchdown, that’s huge,” Dittman said. “Bailey took a shot to the stomach. I think he was throwing up there on the sideline, but he was OK.”
Even though their fifth and final turnover of the game came on the second play of the second half when Crissman was intercepted by Zander McHenry inside the Panthers’ 10, the Falcon Knights forced a punt and scored again on Crissman’s 52-yard screen pass to Caden Rainey to make it 18-14 following Crissman’s two-point pass to Cooper at the 6:20 mark of the third.
“I got a sense that at halftime, they kind of loosened up,” Dittman said. “We were pretty tight there at the beginning of the game so when they loosened up, I knew they were going to play ball.
“The touchdown at the end of the first half was big and momentum for us. We needed to get points on the board there and that kind of changed things and also loosened them up.”
The Falcon Knights limited the Panthers to just two first downs in the second half, so the defense was keeping things close, eventually bailing out the offense on a missed opportunity early in the fourth quarter and scoring points itself.
Union/ACV drove from the Keystone 35 following a short punt and 12-yard Rainey return to the Keystone 6, but Card’s TD run was called back on a holding call. The drive wound up stalling on downs at the 8 with 8:55 left in the game.
However, two plays later, Skyler Roxbury picked off a Wingard pass with 8:03 remaining for a 20-18 lead following a missed two-point conversion pass.
Then it was Keystone’s turn for a special teams miscue that set up Union/ACV’s last touchdown. A low snap to punter Izaiah Yarger to decide to not rush a kick and run. It didn’t work and he was dropped at the Keystone 20.
Four plays later, Card ran in from three yards out for the touchdown. The point-after kick from Colton Murray that would’ve put the Falcon Knights up nine with 7:09 remaining was also no good.
That gave life to the Panthers and after a bizarre sequence of calls that led them to be penalized 30 yards on two personal foul calls for sideline violation and unsportsmanlike conduct — both teams were warned to keep their teams within the team area on the sideline multiple times during the game — the Panthers started the ensuing possession at their own 17 instead of near midfield.
No matter. The Panthers still managed to score after getting a Union/ACV personal foul call after a short pass, then after a Keystone holding call backed the Panthers back to their 20, Wingard found Albright down the right side line for the 80-yarder.
The Falcon Knights denied the Panthers on the conversion and dealt them their first loss, dropping them to 5-1 overall. Those two and Redbank Valley each have one loss in the D9 Small School South.
Keystone head coach Ryan Smith saw the big picture afterward, while acknowledging that “(Union/ACV) was stronger than us, moved us and were putting pressure (on the line). They met us at the line we weren’t able to move people and a lot of that starts in the summer.”
“We have to get better,” Smith continued. “We were 5-0 and lucky to be there and we got through some games, but we were right with these guys and if we make some stops, we win the game.
“Let’s be honest, no one thought we’d be in a situation where we (could win the South). We were picked to finish behind (Redbank Valley) and Union/ACV at the beginning of the year and now we’ll be Redbank Valley fans in two weeks where if they beat Union/ACV we’ll win the division because we hold the tiebreaker (over Bulldogs).”
NOTES: Card led the Falcon Knights with 97 yards rushing on 13 carries. Crissman completed 10 of 22 passes for 122 yards with his touchdown and two interceptions. Roxbury, who made a highlight reel diving catch for a 26-yard pickup on the first play of the second half, finished with four catches for 70 yards. ... Union/ACV outgained Keystone, 270-170, and had 14 first downs to the Panthers’ five. Wingard was 7-for-25 passing for 142 yards. The Falcon Knights limited the Panthers to 28 yards rushing on 23 attempts.