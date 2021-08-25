NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs opened their ABC League season last Saturday by taking two of three games against the visiting Brookville Lumberjacks.
While the Seniors lost, 38-6, both the Juniors and Bantams won by scores of 30-14 and 18-0 respectively. The Bantams are recording official scores this year.
In the Seniors loss, the Bulldogs’ lone score came on Parker Kennemuth’s 10-yard pass from quarterback Sean Yeany.
Gage Franklin led the team with two long receptions while Landon Hornberger and Hayden Smith both made tackles for losses.
In the Bantam’s win, Greyson Truitt scored on a 60-yard run, Bentley Patton ran one in from 50 yards out and Desmond DuBrock scored on a 25-yard run.
All three teams are back home this Saturday against East Brady with a 4:30 p.m. Bantam Division kickoff to start the tripleheader of youth football.