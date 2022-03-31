(23-4)
December
Tip-Off Tournament
10-Jamestown, N.Y.;58-44 W
11-Bishop McCort;39-55 L
14-Freeport;43-55 L
15-Cranberry;72-19 W
17-at C-L;62-42 W
21-at Karns City;59-39 W
Freeport Tournament
28-Plum;63-43 W
29-Slippery Rock;37-57 L
January
5-Moniteau;55-28 W
11-at Venango Catholic;64-21 W
13-Forest Area;79-15 W
19-at A-C Valley;70-41 W
21-North Clarion;61-28 W
27-Clarion;77-56 W
31-Homer-Center;69-39 W
February
2-at Cranberry;75-40 W
7-at Union;44-39 W
8-Karns City;48-42 W
10-at Moniteau;56-38 W
12-at Keystone;45-40 W
14-C-L;63-47 W
16-Keystone;49-22 W
KSAC Playoffs
18-Clarion, at CUP;57-41 W
19-North Clarion, at CUP;65-41 W
March
District 9 Class 2A Playoffs
1-Keystone, at DuBois;42-32 W
Championship
4-Ridgway, CUP;38-41 L
9-West Shamokin, CUP;58-31 W
12-Kennedy Cath.;56-61 L