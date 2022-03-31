(23-4)

December

Tip-Off Tournament

10-Jamestown, N.Y.;58-44 W

11-Bishop McCort;39-55 L

14-Freeport;43-55 L

15-Cranberry;72-19 W

17-at C-L;62-42 W

21-at Karns City;59-39 W

Freeport Tournament

28-Plum;63-43 W

29-Slippery Rock;37-57 L

January

5-Moniteau;55-28 W

11-at Venango Catholic;64-21 W

13-Forest Area;79-15 W

19-at A-C Valley;70-41 W

21-North Clarion;61-28 W

27-Clarion;77-56 W

31-Homer-Center;69-39 W

February

2-at Cranberry;75-40 W

7-at Union;44-39 W

8-Karns City;48-42 W

10-at Moniteau;56-38 W

12-at Keystone;45-40 W

14-C-L;63-47 W

16-Keystone;49-22 W

KSAC Playoffs

18-Clarion, at CUP;57-41 W

19-North Clarion, at CUP;65-41 W

March

District 9 Class 2A Playoffs

1-Keystone, at DuBois;42-32 W

Championship

4-Ridgway, CUP;38-41 L

9-West Shamokin, CUP;58-31 W

12-Kennedy Cath.;56-61 L

