NEW BETHLEHEM — With perfect weather, a more than welcomed sight as the track and field regular season came to a close, conditions at last Thursday’s Redbank Valley Invitational were breaking-worthy.
As in record-breaking.
Seven meet records fell — five boys and two girls — as area schools and a small but talented contingent from Spire Academy made an impact on the record book.
While Spire athletes broke records in the boys’ 100-meter dash and girls’ 200 dash, Redbank Valley seniors Aiden Ortz and Cam Wagner broke records.
Ortz won the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 2 1/2 inches. While it’s not his best, it was 1/2-inch better than Brookville’s Bryan Dworek’s record from 2019.
“It feels pretty good to be jumping 22 feet almost every time because it means the work that I’ve been putting in has been paying off,” said Ortz.
Wagner, a two-time state medalist in the discus, set the meet record with a toss of 165 feet, 4 inches, just 2 1/2 inches more than Clarion’s Dave Larson’s record from 2004, the oldest boys’ field record on the books.
“I felt good in the discus and it’s always better when the weather is warm, but the problem today was there was no wind,” said Wagner, who owns the top throw in the state as per pa.milesplit.com with a 173-3 from April. “I didn’t expect much. It was really weird down there with no wind. It makes a major difference because it doesn’t turn the disc as well.”
Those two combined with Owen Harmon and Ashton Kahle to break their school record in the 4x100 with a runner-up time of 43.85 seconds. The previous mark of 43.94 was established in 1997 by Alan Clouse, Craig McElroy, Seth Rupp and Ortz’s father Chad.
“I felt good coming out of the box and I ran a pretty good time because I was right with (Brayden) Kunselman and he’s fast,” said Ortz, who finished second to Brookville’s John Colgan in the triple jump. “It was a blast. I love running the first leg and watching the rest of the race and seeing it come down to the fourth leg.”
Everyone was happy at the finish line. Brookville improved on its best time in the state so far with a time of 43.11 seconds and third-place Union/ACV also broke the Union mark — they already broke the A-C Valley record — as Sam Morganti, Aiden Fox, Skylar Roxbury and Logan Skibinski finished in 44.33 seconds.
Wagner, on the relay for the first time this year, balanced his throwing schedule with a leg on the record relay.
“It’s really fun,” Wagner said. “I like the aspect of rushing between events. The 4x100 is usually during the discus, and I really like the switch. Not many people are used to seeing me on this side of the track and that’s the fun part.”
Wagner was also second in the shot put with a career-best toss of 51 feet, 10 inches with Union/A-C Valley’s Landon Chalmers winning by breaking his own school mark with a toss of 53 feet, 10 inches. Chalmers and Wagner rank Nos. 4 and 6 in the state with those throws.
Chalmers beat Wagner last year for the district discus title and it’s likely they’ll battle again with Wagner and Chalmers the 1-2 seed. Chalmers bested his own school record from earlier this year in the shot put and he and Wagner are the top two seeds for districts with the Bulldogs’ Brayden Delp the No. 3 seed.
“I really like through at Redbank every year in the shot and discus and even the javelin,” Chalmers said. “But today was a lot better. It felt like districts with the top guys here and it was good competition. I started out a little rough in the shot, then I had my third throw (go 53-10). I just kind of figured out what I was doing wrong and let it rip.
“Coach (Dave) Sherman and I have been really trying to hit every spot right, doing everything right and getting a good angle.”
Chalmers threw a season-best 158-5 to finish second behind Wagner in the discus.
“The spin from the shot and discus, there’s not much difference, but in the shot your steps have to be smaller. You have a little more room in the discus,” Chalmers said. “I haven’t hit 160 yet this year and that’s the goal with the school record at 161-5, so hopefully I can get that next week or further. I had a big throw on a foul today, so hopefully I can fix that next week and Cam and I go head to head and both get to states.”
Chugging along with some impressive consistency as well is Union/ACV junior Hayden Smith, the reigning state high jump champion. He cleared 6 feet, 8 inches, to break the meet record of 6 feet, 7 inches owned by Brookville’s Vinny Dougherty from 2010.
Another meet record was broken by Clarion-Limestone’s returning state javelin medalist Ryan Hummell, who hit a big one to break a meet record. He turned in a career best throw of 194 feet, 6 inches to edge Brookville’s Ryan Kerr’s 2011 record of 193 feet, 4 inches.
Spire Academy, a private sports-oriented school located in Geneva, Ohio, looked up Invite officials to enter some athletes. The other boys’ meet record was shattered by Neo Mosebi in the 100 dash. Mosebi cruised across the line in 10.58 seconds, nipping Clarion’s Ian Corbett’s 10.6 from 2014. Mosebi’s teammate Jamario Russell finished second in 10.94 with the Raiders’ Kunselman turning in a career-best 11.05 to finish third.
DUBOIS JUNIOR MORGAN ROEMER had a dominating day on the track. The talented Roemer broke her own record in the 3,200 run with a time of 11:12.7, besting her record time from last year by just over eight seconds.
That was Roemer’s fourth win of the day. Earlier, she teamed up with Morgan Rothrock, Sidney Beers and Olivia Dressler to win the 4x800 relay in 10:06.67. She also won the 800 in 2:21.11 and the 1,600 in 5:33.95.
Redbank Valley’s reigning Class 2A 400 dash state champion Mylee Harmon ran to a win in the 400 in 59.72 while also taking the 100 dash with a 12.7, tying her school record.
Harmon also ran in the 200 dash, finishing third with a career-best and D9-best time this year in 26.13 seconds, but she trailed Spire Academy’s meet-record run of Kadia Rock. Her 24.64 bested Brookville’s Lanae Newsome’s 24.8 from 2013. Spire’s Jenna-Mari Thomas was second in 25.25.
Also for Redbank Valley, Claire Henry tied for first in the pole vault by clearing 10 feet with Spire’s Milena Sciullo who also won the triple jump with a solid 38 feet, 5 inches.
In the javelin, Union/A-C Valley’s returning state runner-up Evie Bliss won with a toss of 145 feet, 3 inches not far ahead of Redbank Valley’s runner-up Alivia Huffman who went a best-ever 135 feet, 9 inches.
In other performances, for the boys:
— Also for Union/ACV, Morganti and Roxbury turned in a pair of seconds. Morganti ran a career-best 51.09 in the 400 dash, getting edged at the line by Brookville freshman Hayden Freeman. Roxbury was second in the 100 hurdles. Both combined with Fox and Skibinski for a second-place finish in the 4x400 in 3:33.31 with Punxsutawney winning in 3:31.91.
Morganti and Skibinski where third and sixth respectively in the 200 dash. Fox was sixth in the triple jump.
— Also for Redbank Valley, Kahle was fifth in the 100 dash while Andrew Byers finished fourth in the 400 dash. Brayden Delp was third in the shot put. The 4x400 relay finished fourth with Seth Barrett, Kahle, Harmon and Byers.
For the girls:
— Also for Redbank Valley, Brooklyn Edmonds finished second in the discus with a toss of 103 feet, 2 inches while Ella Rizzo and Mackenna Rankin were third and sixth in the pole vault.
Lia Hageter was sixth in the 300 hurdles.
The Lady Bulldogs’ fifth-place 4x400 relay consisted of Kira Bonanno, Hageter, Ally Shoemaker and Harmon. The sixth-place 4x100 relay was made up of Hageter, Shoemaker, Isabella Faulk and Lilli Barnett.
— For Union/ACV, Daniella Farkas turned in a personal-best time in her second-place finish in the 300 hurdles, crossing the line in 49.52 seconds. She also joined Sophie McGarvey, Bliss and Drew Whitcomb on the sixth-place 4x400 relay.
Hannah Ithen finished third in the long jump.