FRILLS CORNERS — In miserable conditions in which it rained the whole meet, the Redbank Valley High School track and field teams split their makeup matchup at North Clarion Monday afternoon.
Originally scheduled for last Thursday, the visiting Bulldogs notched a 78-57 win while North Clarion took the girls’ meet, 79-63.
The Bulldogs (2-1) got a double individual win days from Joe Mansfield and Cam Wagner. Mansfield won the long jump (20 feet, 4 1/2 inches) and triple jump (40 feet, 6 inches) with district-qualifying marks. Wagner did the same in winning the shot put (45 feet, 3 inches) and discus (144 feet, 7 inches).
Marquese Gardlock, Ashton Kahle and Aiden Ortz combined with Zeldon Fisher to win the 4x100-meter relay in 47.2 seconds while also winning an event of their own. Gardlock won the 110 hurdles (17.8), Kahle the 100 dash (11.2) and Ortz the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches).
Mylee Harmon was a triple-winner for the Lady Bulldogs (1-2), winning the 400 dash (1:02.7), 200 dash (28.0) and high jump (4 feet, 9 inches). Reagen Beamer doubled in the long jump (13 feet, 9 3/4 inches) and triple jump (28 feet, 10 inches).
Other Lady Bulldogs wins came from Madison Foringer in the discus (88 feet, 6 inches) and McKenna Rankin in the pole vault (6 feet).
Both teams run at Johnsonburg Thursday in a four-team meet that also includes Kane and Port Allegany. Next Wednesday, both teams host Karns City.
In last week’s meet:
THURSDAY, April 7
Union/ACV splits at C-L
At Strattanville, the Union/A-C Valley squads split with host Clarion-Limestone, the boys winning 82-63 and the girls losing 85-61.
The Union/ACV boys got triple-win day from Skyler Roxbury and double wins from Doug Huffman, Sam Morganti, Dawson Camper and Lane Chalmers.
Roxbury won the 100 dash (12.1) and 200 dash (24.5) while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay with Morganti, Huffman and Camper in 46.8 seconds. Morganti won the 400 dash (56.3), Huffman won the 110 hurdles (16.4), Camper won the shot put (39 feet, 9 inches) and Chalmers won the discus (129 feet, 11 inches) and javelin (119 feet).
Peyton Johnston won the 1,600 run (5:29.7) and Hayden Smith won the high jump (6 feet, 4 inches).
The girls got double wins from Daniella Farkas and Baylee Blauser. Farkas won the 100 hurdles (19.1) and 400 dash (1:08.2) while running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (5:09.2). Blauser won the 100 dash (13.3) and triple jump (34 feet, 6 inches).
Grace Kindel won the shot put (23 feet, 3 3/4 inches) and Kenned Andrae won the 200 dash (31.3).