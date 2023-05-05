ASHLAND, Ohio — Penn State Behrend’s Sam Hetrick cleared 6 feet, 7 inches and finished second in the high jump at last Saturday’s Ashland Alumni Open.
Hetrick and Baldwin Wallace’s Christian Pfeiffer both cleared the same height, but Pfeiffer won the title with less misses.
Hetrick’s outdoor-best this spring was his winning height of 6 feet, 9 3/4 inches he cleared at the Behrend Invite on April 16. That mark shares the third-best height amongst Division III jumpers this spring. Yaih Marial of Wisconsin-River Falls also cleared the same height with the national best of 6 feet, 10 1/4 inches shared by James King of George Fox and Raymon Venditti of Loras.
Hetrick seeks his fourth All-American finish in the high jump. He was national runner-up in indoors this spring for his second All-American honor. He finished eighth in outdoors last year.
Behrend travels to the Colonial States Athletic Conference Championships Saturday and Sunday at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C.