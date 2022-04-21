JOHNSONBURG — The Redbank Valley track and field teams swept their way through a three-team meet at Johnsonburg last Thursday afternoon.
The Bulldogs beat the hosts 104-35 and Port Allegany 105-45 while the Lady Bulldogs downed the hosts 84-47 and Port Allegany 89-45. That put their dual meet marks at 4-1 for the Bulldogs and 3-2 for the Lady Bulldogs going into Wednesday’s home meet with Karns City.
This Saturday, both squads head to the DeMans Team Sports Invitational in Brookville before visiting Union/A-C Valley next Wednesday.
In overall finishes against both teams, the Bulldogs got a double individual win from Marquese Gardlock in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles (16.02 and 44.04). Gardlock was also second in the high jump.
Aiden Ortz won the 100 dash (11.33) with Kahle finishing second. Kahle won the 200 dash (23.99).
Joe Mansfield won the long jump (19 feet, 8 inches) while finishing second in the triple jump with a district-qualifying mark of 43 feet, 1/2 inch. He was also third in the high jump.
The Bulldogs dominated the throws, placing the top four overall in the discus and top five in the shot put. Cam Wagner went 152 feet, 4 inches to win the discus while finishing second to teammate Braydon Delp in the shot put. Delp went 45 feet, 4 inches, 11 inches ahead of Wagner. Kolby Barrett and Kade Minick finished 2-3 in the discus with Barrett going over the district-qualifying standard with a toss of 126 feet, 3 inches. Delp finished fourth. Zeldon Fisher, Barrett and Minick were third through fifth in the shot put.
The Bulldogs’ other win came from Antony Spence in the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches). They also won the 4x800 (10:14.32) and 4x100 relays (47.59).
Kieran Fricko and Levi Shick were 2-3 in the 1,600 run while Jacob Kundick and Andrew Byers finished 2-3 in the 400 dash.
Mylee Harmon was a triple winner for the Lady Bulldogs with three district-qualifying performances, taking the 400 dash (1:01.94), 200 dash (26.87) and high jump (4 feet, 10 inches).
Reagen Beamer won the triple jump (30 feet, 4 inches) and was third in the long jump. Lilli Barnett won the 800 run (2:59.89) and finished second in the 1,600 run. Alivia Huffman won the long jump (14 feet, 5 1/2 inches) and finished third in the javelin. Rylee Pago was second in the high jump while Ryleigh Smathers and Maddi Fink were runners-up in the 400 dash and 300 hurdles respectively.
McKenna Rankin won the pole vault (8 feet).
In the throws, Madison Foringer won the discus (98 feet, 3 inches) with Brooklyn Edmonds finishing third. Chloe Wiant, Foringer and Edmonds were second through fourth in the shot put.
Lilly Shaffer won the javelin (110 feet, 9 inches).