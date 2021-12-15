BISHOP GUILFOYLE 21 REDBANK VALLEY 14
Score By Quarters
Redbank Valley;0;0;7;7;—;14
Bishop Guilfoyle;7;0;07;7;—;21
First Quarter
B - Karson Kiesewetter 1 run (Deven Wyandt kick), :26. (Drive: 9 plays, 51 yards. Key play: Kiesewetter 16-yard pass to Collin Campbell to RBV 2).
Third Quarter
R - Marquese Gardlock 39 pass from Bryson Bain (Tyson Adams kick), 4:18. (Drive: 6 plays, 69 yards. Key play: Drive started after RBV stopped BG on fourth-and-2 at the 30. TD pass on 3rd and 6 play).
B - Anthony Cioffari 57 pass from Karson Kiesewetter (Wyandt kick), 2:47. (Drive: 3 plays, 72 yards. Key play: Two Kiesewetter runs set up his TD pass to Cioffari).
Fourth Quarter
R - Marquese Gardlock 38 pass from Bryson Bain (Tyson Adams kick), 4:38. (Drive: 6 plays, 49 yards. Key play: TD pass came on 3rd-and-10 after an illegal shift penalty).
B - Cooper Rother 14 run (Wyandt kick), 3:21. (Drive: 3 plays, 63 drive. Key play: Kiesewetter 43-yard pass to Rother to RBV 20 on first play after ensuing kickoff).
;R;BG
First downs;10;17
Rushes-yards;25-2750-230
Comp-Att-Int.;12-26-1;4-5-0
Passing Yards;138;119
Total Plays-Yards;51-165;55-349
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-2
Punts;4-34.5;1-37
Penalties-Yards;3-15;7-82
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Redbank Valley: Brenden Shreckengost 12-47, Chris Marshall 1-1, Bryson Bain 10-(-5), Team 2-(-16). Bishop Guilfoyle: Karson Kiesewetter 30-128, Cooper Rother 18-96, Drew Abraham 2-67.
PASSING — Redbank Valley: Bryson Bain 12-for-25, 138 yards, 2 TDS, 1 Int.; Team 0-for-1. Bishop Guilfoyle: Karson Kiesewetter 4-for-5, 119 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING — Redbank Valley: Marquese Gardlock 4-95, Aiden Ortz 3-30, Tate Minich 2-6, Ashton Kahle 1-5, Chris Marshall 2-2. Bishop Guilfoyle: Anthony Cioffari 1-57, Cooper Rother 2-46, Collin Campbell 1-16.
INTERCEPTION — Bishop Guilfoyle: Karson Kiesewetter.