BISHOP GUILFOYLE 21 REDBANK VALLEY 14

Score By Quarters

Redbank Valley;0;0;7;7;—;14

Bishop Guilfoyle;7;0;07;7;—;21

First Quarter

B - Karson Kiesewetter 1 run (Deven Wyandt kick), :26. (Drive: 9 plays, 51 yards. Key play: Kiesewetter 16-yard pass to Collin Campbell to RBV 2).

Third Quarter

R - Marquese Gardlock 39 pass from Bryson Bain (Tyson Adams kick), 4:18. (Drive: 6 plays, 69 yards. Key play: Drive started after RBV stopped BG on fourth-and-2 at the 30. TD pass on 3rd and 6 play).

B - Anthony Cioffari 57 pass from Karson Kiesewetter (Wyandt kick), 2:47. (Drive: 3 plays, 72 yards. Key play: Two Kiesewetter runs set up his TD pass to Cioffari).

Fourth Quarter

R - Marquese Gardlock 38 pass from Bryson Bain (Tyson Adams kick), 4:38. (Drive: 6 plays, 49 yards. Key play: TD pass came on 3rd-and-10 after an illegal shift penalty).

B - Cooper Rother 14 run (Wyandt kick), 3:21. (Drive: 3 plays, 63 drive. Key play: Kiesewetter 43-yard pass to Rother to RBV 20 on first play after ensuing kickoff).

;R;BG

First downs;10;17

Rushes-yards;25-2750-230

Comp-Att-Int.;12-26-1;4-5-0

Passing Yards;138;119

Total Plays-Yards;51-165;55-349

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-2

Punts;4-34.5;1-37

Penalties-Yards;3-15;7-82

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Redbank Valley: Brenden Shreckengost 12-47, Chris Marshall 1-1, Bryson Bain 10-(-5), Team 2-(-16). Bishop Guilfoyle: Karson Kiesewetter 30-128, Cooper Rother 18-96, Drew Abraham 2-67.

PASSING — Redbank Valley: Bryson Bain 12-for-25, 138 yards, 2 TDS, 1 Int.; Team 0-for-1. Bishop Guilfoyle: Karson Kiesewetter 4-for-5, 119 yards, 1 TD.

RECEIVING — Redbank Valley: Marquese Gardlock 4-95, Aiden Ortz 3-30, Tate Minich 2-6, Ashton Kahle 1-5, Chris Marshall 2-2. Bishop Guilfoyle: Anthony Cioffari 1-57, Cooper Rother 2-46, Collin Campbell 1-16.

INTERCEPTION — Bishop Guilfoyle: Karson Kiesewetter.

