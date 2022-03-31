Here are the year-by-year basketball records for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs dating back to the 1958-59 season when they joined the Clarion County League. Prior to that, basketball did exist at Redbank Valley and prior to that New Bethlehem High School, but in the 1950s and earlier, the team played a limited schedule due to the lack of a suitable facility leading the team to play most if not all of its games on the road. Coach’s career record is listed in parenthesis.

**Indicates District 9 titles

Year;W-L Coach

2021-22;23-4** Emmanuel Marshall (73-87)

2020-21;15-7 Marshall

2019-20;5-17 Marshall

2018-19;13-10 Marshall

2017-18;6-16 Marshall

2016-17;3-19 Marshall

2015-16;8-14 Marshall

2014-15;22-7** Greg Bean (50-70)

2013-14;17-8 Bean

2012-13;7-15 Bean

2011-12;1-21 Bean

2010-11;3-19 Bean

2009-10;6-15 Patrick Craig (21-46)

2008-09;7-15 Craig

2007-08;8-16 Craig

2006-07;15-10 Don Wanninger (30-21)

2006-06;15-11 Wanninger

2004-05;11-14 Tom McClaine (30-67)

2003-04;5-19 McClaine

2003-03;6-18 McClaine

2001-02;8-16 McClaine

2000-01;8-16 Mike Brown (232-369)

1999-00;8-16 Brown

1998-99;11-15 Brown

1997-98;2-22 Brown

1996-97;1-22 Brown

1995-96;7-16 Brown

1994-95;5-19 Brown

1993-94;13-12 Brown

1992-93;11-12 Brown

1991-92;19-6 Brown

1990-91;22-4 Brown

1989-90;13-12 Brown

1988-89;9-13 Brown

1987-88;3-20 Brown

1986-87;4-19 Brown

1985-86;5-17 Brown

1984-85;4-18 Brown

1983-84;12-12 Brown

1982-83;12-13 Brown

1981-82;5-19 Brown

1980-81;6-18 Brown

1979-80;23-4** Brown

1978-79;16-12 Brown

1977-78;9-14 Brown

1976-77;4-18 Brown

1975-76;9-13 Pete White (94-105)

1974-75;19-7** White

1973-74;14-8 White

1972-73;8-14 White

1971-72;8-14 White

1970-71;15-7 White

1969-70;14-8 White

1968-69;1-20 White

1967-68;6-14 White

1966-67;4-16 Roger Nehrer (11-52)

1965-66;7-14 Nehrer

1964-65;0-22 Nehrer

1963-64;6-15 Mike Kopnitsky (24-40)

1962-63;11-11 Kopnitsky

1961-62;7-14 Kopnitsky

1960-61;2-18 Robert Cannon (2-18)

1959-60;0-21 **Gene Rutkowski

*1958-59;14-8 Rutkowski

1957-58;4-16 Rutkowski

*First year of current gymnasium

**Rutkowski began coaching in 1953-54

