Here are the year-by-year basketball records for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs dating back to the 1958-59 season when they joined the Clarion County League. Prior to that, basketball did exist at Redbank Valley and prior to that New Bethlehem High School, but in the 1950s and earlier, the team played a limited schedule due to the lack of a suitable facility leading the team to play most if not all of its games on the road. Coach’s career record is listed in parenthesis.
**Indicates District 9 titles
Year;W-L Coach
2021-22;23-4** Emmanuel Marshall (73-87)
2020-21;15-7 Marshall
2019-20;5-17 Marshall
2018-19;13-10 Marshall
2017-18;6-16 Marshall
2016-17;3-19 Marshall
2015-16;8-14 Marshall
2014-15;22-7** Greg Bean (50-70)
2013-14;17-8 Bean
2012-13;7-15 Bean
2011-12;1-21 Bean
2010-11;3-19 Bean
2009-10;6-15 Patrick Craig (21-46)
2008-09;7-15 Craig
2007-08;8-16 Craig
2006-07;15-10 Don Wanninger (30-21)
2006-06;15-11 Wanninger
2004-05;11-14 Tom McClaine (30-67)
2003-04;5-19 McClaine
2003-03;6-18 McClaine
2001-02;8-16 McClaine
2000-01;8-16 Mike Brown (232-369)
1999-00;8-16 Brown
1998-99;11-15 Brown
1997-98;2-22 Brown
1996-97;1-22 Brown
1995-96;7-16 Brown
1994-95;5-19 Brown
1993-94;13-12 Brown
1992-93;11-12 Brown
1991-92;19-6 Brown
1990-91;22-4 Brown
1989-90;13-12 Brown
1988-89;9-13 Brown
1987-88;3-20 Brown
1986-87;4-19 Brown
1985-86;5-17 Brown
1984-85;4-18 Brown
1983-84;12-12 Brown
1982-83;12-13 Brown
1981-82;5-19 Brown
1980-81;6-18 Brown
1979-80;23-4** Brown
1978-79;16-12 Brown
1977-78;9-14 Brown
1976-77;4-18 Brown
1975-76;9-13 Pete White (94-105)
1974-75;19-7** White
1973-74;14-8 White
1972-73;8-14 White
1971-72;8-14 White
1970-71;15-7 White
1969-70;14-8 White
1968-69;1-20 White
1967-68;6-14 White
1966-67;4-16 Roger Nehrer (11-52)
1965-66;7-14 Nehrer
1964-65;0-22 Nehrer
1963-64;6-15 Mike Kopnitsky (24-40)
1962-63;11-11 Kopnitsky
1961-62;7-14 Kopnitsky
1960-61;2-18 Robert Cannon (2-18)
1959-60;0-21 **Gene Rutkowski
*1958-59;14-8 Rutkowski
1957-58;4-16 Rutkowski
*First year of current gymnasium
**Rutkowski began coaching in 1953-54