REDBANK VALLEY 23, BISHOP CANEVIN 14
Score By Quarters
Redbank Valley;0;7;7;9;—;23
Bishop Canevin;7;7;0;0;—;14
First Quarter
B - Xavier Nelson 77 pass from Jason Cross Jr. (Geno DeFrank kick), 8:59. (Drive: 2 plays, 73 yards. Key play: Second possession of game, one play after holding call made it 1st-and-14).
Second Quarter
B - Jason Cross Jr. 1 run (Geno DeFrank kick), 9:12. (Drive: 11 plays, 66 yards. Key play: Cross 16-yard run on third-and-9 to the Bulldogs’ 38).
R - Bryson Bain 5 run (Tyson Adams kick), 4:52. (Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards. Key play: Bain 4-for-4 passing on drive totaling 47 yards).
Third Quarter
R - Chris Marshall 98 interception return (Tyson Adams kick), 7:44. (Key play: Interception stopped a 10-play, 61-yard drive by Canevin that opened the second half).
Fourth Quarter
R - Brenden Shreckengost 1 run (Tyson Adams), 11:29. (Drive: 9 plays, 57 yards. Key play: Bain 27-yard pass to Aiden Ortz on 3rd-and-20 to Canevin 25).
R - Safety, Kole Olszewski tackled in end zone by Joe Mansfield (Key play: Mansfield’s 7-yard sack followed a 9-yard sack by Carsen Rupp. Two 5-yard penalties also backed up Canevin.).
;RB;BC
First downs;15;12
Rushes-yards;30-84;30-107
Comp-Att-Int.;15-29-1;12-27-4
Passing Yards;149;217
Total Plays-Yards;59-233;57-324
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1
Punts;4-30.2;3-32.3
Penalties-Yards;6-50;16-121
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Redbank Valley: Brenden Shreckengost 19-75, Bryson Bain 8-12. Bishop Canevin: Keshawn Harris 7-46, Xavier Nelson 2-28, Jaiden Torress 7-28, Jason Cross Jr. 6-15, Marquis Carter 5-7, Kole Olszewski 2-(-16), Team 1-(-1).
PASSING — Redbank Valley: Bryson Bain 15-for-29, 149 yards, 1 Int. Bishop Canevin: Jason Cross Jr. 8-for-18, 177 yards, 1 TD, 3 Ints.; Kole Olszewski 4-for-9, 40 yards, 1 Int.
RECEIVING — Redbank Valley: Chris Marshall 4-61, Marquese Gardlock 4-29, Aiden Ortz 2-22, Mason Clouse 2-18, Brenden Shreckengost 1-10, Tate Minich 1-10, Ashton Kahle 1-(-1). Bishop Canevin: Lesae Lacks 7-89, Xavier Nelson 5-128.
INTERCEPTIONS — Redbank Valley: Chris Marshall 2, Aiden Ortz, Tate Minich. Bishop Canevin: Jason Cross Jr.