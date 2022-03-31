Here are the year-by-year basketball records for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs since 1983-84 when the program re-started after earlier years of action which are incomplete with records.

**Indicates District 9 titles

Year;W-L Coach

2021-22;22-5** Chris Edmonds (77-65)

2020-21;15-6 Edmonds

2019-20;20-8** Edmonds

2018-19;8-14 Edmonds

2017-18;6-16 Edmonds

2016-17;6-16 Edmonds

2015-16;15-8 Amy Twigg (33-16)

2014-15;18-8 Twigg

2013-14;Jason Kerr (15-9)

2012-13;14-10 Robin Martin (14-32)

2011-12;0-22 Martin

2010-11;11-13 McClaine (59-64)

2009-10;8-14 McClaine

2008-09;8-14 Ed Wasilowski (15-50)

2007-08;13-12 McClaine

2006-07;16-10 McClaine

2005-06;11-14 McClaine

2004-05;8-15 Holly Evanov (8-15)

2003-04;17-9 Dave Moore (138-97)

2002-03;15-9 Moore

2001-02;15-10 Moore

2000-01;8-16 Moore

1999-00;15-11 Moore

1998-99;20-8 Moore

1997-98;20-9** Moore

1996-97;15-11 Moore

1995-96;16-10** Moore

1994-95;13-14 Moore

1993-94;24-3** Ernie Black (92-39)

1992-93;26-3** Black

1991-92;21-6 Black

1990-91;14-12 Black

1989-90;7-15 Black

1988-89;4-19 Ed Wasilowski

1987-88;3-17 Wasilowski

1986-87;0-22 Ron Shrock (4-81)

1985-86;2-20 Shrock

1984-85;0-22 Shrock

1983-84;2-18 Shrock

