Here are the year-by-year basketball records for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs since 1983-84 when the program re-started after earlier years of action which are incomplete with records.
**Indicates District 9 titles
Year;W-L Coach
2021-22;22-5** Chris Edmonds (77-65)
2020-21;15-6 Edmonds
2019-20;20-8** Edmonds
2018-19;8-14 Edmonds
2017-18;6-16 Edmonds
2016-17;6-16 Edmonds
2015-16;15-8 Amy Twigg (33-16)
2014-15;18-8 Twigg
2013-14;Jason Kerr (15-9)
2012-13;14-10 Robin Martin (14-32)
2011-12;0-22 Martin
2010-11;11-13 McClaine (59-64)
2009-10;8-14 McClaine
2008-09;8-14 Ed Wasilowski (15-50)
2007-08;13-12 McClaine
2006-07;16-10 McClaine
2005-06;11-14 McClaine
2004-05;8-15 Holly Evanov (8-15)
2003-04;17-9 Dave Moore (138-97)
2002-03;15-9 Moore
2001-02;15-10 Moore
2000-01;8-16 Moore
1999-00;15-11 Moore
1998-99;20-8 Moore
1997-98;20-9** Moore
1996-97;15-11 Moore
1995-96;16-10** Moore
1994-95;13-14 Moore
1993-94;24-3** Ernie Black (92-39)
1992-93;26-3** Black
1991-92;21-6 Black
1990-91;14-12 Black
1989-90;7-15 Black
1988-89;4-19 Ed Wasilowski
1987-88;3-17 Wasilowski
1986-87;0-22 Ron Shrock (4-81)
1985-86;2-20 Shrock
1984-85;0-22 Shrock
1983-84;2-18 Shrock