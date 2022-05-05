NEW BETHLEHEM — With stormy weather bearing down on Redbank Valley High School, almost all of the track and field meet between the hosts, Keystone and DuBois Central Catholic got finished.
Only the meet-ending 4x400-meter relay wasn’t contested.
Redbank Valley took three of four team scores, the Lady Bulldogs sweeping Keystone (76-69) and DCC (90-53) while the Bulldogs split, beating DCC (101-37) and losing to Keystone (76-69).
With one dual meet left at Moniteau next Tuesday also with Clarion-Limestone, the Bulldogs are 5-4 while the Lady Bulldogs are 6-3.
Their regular-season ending Redbank Valley Invitational is next Thursday. The District 9 Championships are once again in Brookville on May 20.
Against DCC and Keystone, the Lady Bulldogs won six overall firsts as Mylee Harmon tripled with the 400-meter dash (1:02.67) and high jump (tied with DCC’s Hope Jacob at 4 feet, 11 inches), along with a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (53.89) with Reagen Beamer, Claire Clouse and Alexandra Shoemaker.
Madison Foringer and Brooklyn Edmonds finished 1-2 in the discus (99 feet, 5 inches to 94 feet, 9 inches) while Lilly Shaffer was strong again in the javelin, winning with a toss of 114 feet, 6 inches.
Claire Henry and MacKenna Rankin finished 1-2 in the pole vault, Henry clearing 8 feet, 6 inches.
The Bulldogs got a triple-win day from Aiden Ortz, who won the 100 dash (11.8), long jump (21 feet, 1 3/4 inches) and tied with teammate Marquese Gardlock and Keystone’s Izaiah Yarger, who all cleared 5 feet, 6 inches.
Wagner won the shot put (47 feet, 8 inches) and discus (153 feet, 4 inches) with Brayden Delp and Zeldon Fisher finishing 2-3 in the shot put, Delp tossing a D9 qualifier of 45 feet, 8 inches).
Ashton Kahle won the 200 dash (24.03) while finishing second to Ortz in the 100 dash. Gardlock won the 110 hurdles (16.25) while Colton Shick took the javelin (137 feet, 9 inches).