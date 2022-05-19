NEW BETHLEHEM — Two meet records were shattered Thursday at the annual Redbank Valley Invitational, the final event of the regular season which drew several area teams including the hosts and Union/A-C Valley.
Union/A-C Valley’s Hayden Smith, who per milesplit.com’s rankings went into the invite with the best high jump mark in the state among Class 2A jumpers this year, went two inches higher at 6 feet, 9 inches and topped the meet record also by two inches which was set by Brookville’s Vinny Dougherty back in 2010.
Another big win from Union/ACV came from Evie Bliss, who went 136 feet, 2 inches to win the javelin edging Redbank Valley’s Alivia Huffman’s best-ever throw of 132 feet, 11 inches.
Dawson Camper won the shot put for the Falcon Knights with a toss of 49 feet, 3 1/2 inches while Sam Morganti won the 400 dash in 52.32 seconds.
Redbank Valley picked up five wins, getting a double-win from freshman Mylee Harmon in the 200 (26.43) and 400 (1:00.03, bettering her own school record) dashes and Claire Henry cleared 9 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault. The boys had Cam Wagner win the discus (160 feet), Aiden Ortz the long jump (20 feet, 6 inches) and Joe Mansfield in the triple jump (43 feet, 3 inches).
DuBois’ Morgan Roemer shattered the 3,200-meter run record by over 18 seconds as she crossed the line in 11:20.75, besting a Karns City’s Rebecca Pennington’s mark set in 2018.
Roemer also won the 1,600 in 5:20.04.
DuBois and DCC also won other events as the Beavers’ 4x400 relay of Erich Benjamin, Joey Foradora, A.C. Deemer and Ryan White won in 3:3517. Deemer took the 3,200 run (10:27.59) while Foradora won the 1,600 run in 4:42.12, edging DCC’s Micah Williamson (4:43.11) with the Beavers’ White placing third.
The Lady Beavers got other wins from Kamryn Fontaine in the 100 hurdles (16.96) and Lauren Stroke in the long jump (16 feet, 1 3/4 inches).
For DCC, Hope Jacob won the high jump as she cleared 5 feet, 1 inch. The Lady Cardinals also won the 4x400 relay in 4:17.95 with Jacob combining with Chloe Benden, Faith Jacob and Madelyn Schmader.
Brookville’s Ian Pete had a big day, taking both hurdles races, the 110s in 15.85 and the 300s in 41.57. He was also on the winning 4x100 relay (44.46) with sophomore brother Jack, Charlie Krug and Brayden Kunselman.
Jack Pete also won the 100 dash in 11.41 seconds.
The Raiders also shined in the 4x800, winning a fast-run duel against DuBois to finish in 8:28.77, the fastest run by the Raiders in 21 years as the foursome of Jack Gill, Garner McMaster, Calvin Doolittle and Cole Householder edged DuBois’ relay of Deemer, Foradora, White and Rudy Williams by just over five seconds.
Gill also turned in a strong 800 win, crossing the line 2:02.52, edging Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman by .16 seconds.
The Lady Raiders’ 4x100 relay of Kailin Bowser, Emily Martz, and sisters Morgan and Julie Monnoyer ran to the win in 51.63 seconds. Their other win came from Laynee Sorbin in the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet, 9 inches.
Clarion-Limestone had two winners with Morgan McNaughton winning the girls’ 800 run in 2:32.47. The Lions’ Ryan Hummell won the javelin with a career-best toss of 180 feet, 7 inches.
Punxsutawney’s Grant Miller cleared 12 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault.
No team titles were awarded at the event.
Other high finishes from Redbank Valley and Union/ACV:
— Redbank Valley’s Wagner and Brayden Delp finished second and third in the shot put while Kolby Barrett, Kade Minick and Delp were fourth, sixth and seventh behind the winning Wagner in the discus. Colton Shick finished third in the javelin while Antony Spence was fifth in the pole vault.
Gardlock was runner-up in the 110 hurdles, going under 16 in 15.97 seconds while finishing third in the high jump. Ashton Kahle turned in a couple of third in the 100 and 200 dashes while Ortz finished fifth in the 100 dash.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Alivia Huffman threw a career-best 132 feet, 11 inches to finish second in the javelin behind Union/A-C Valley’s Evie Bliss who also threw a career-best 136 feet, 2 inches. Karns City’s Ashley Fox was third at 129 feet, 3 inches to complete a trio of finishers who threw state-qualifying marks had it been done at the district meet next week.
Huffman was also fifth in the long jump and seventh in the triple jump while Harmon wound up fourth in the high jump. Also in the throws, Brooklyn Edmonds and Madison Foringer were third and fourth in the discus. Mackenna Rankin finished fourth in the pole vault.
The Lady Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay of Clair Clouse, Alexandra Shoemaker, Ava Moore and Reagen Beamer finished third while the 4x400 relay of Beamer, Shoemaker, Ryleigh Smathers and Harmon was fourth.
— For Union/A-C Valley, the boys also got a runner-up finish in the long jump from Smith and Landon Chalmers the the discus. Chalmers also finished fourth in the shot put.
Skylar Roxbury was fourth in the 200 dash as was Doug Huffman in the 110 hurdles. Jay Clover finished fifth in the javelin.
For the girls, Bliss added a fifth in the 300 hurdles. She was eighth in the 100 hurdles as was Daniella Farkas in the 300s, and Drew Whitcomb in the 800 run and long jump.