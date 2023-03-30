NEW BETHLEHEM — Getting their dual meet schedule going on Monday, the Redbank Valley track and field teams split their matchup with Armstrong at home.
The Bulldogs notched a 95-41 win while the Lady Bulldogs dropped an 83-67 decision. Both teams were back in action Wednesday at home against Union/A-C Valley before next Wednesday’s trip to Karns City.
Three Bulldogs turned in triple-win days. Returning two-time state discus medalist Cam Wagner picked up where he finished with a win in the discus (158 feet, 6 inches) and shot put (47 feet, 10 inches) while going on the track and helping the 4x100-meter relay get a win as he combined with Aiden Ortz, Owen Harmon and Ashton Kahle for a district-qualifying time of 46.79 seconds.
Both throws also qualified for districts with teammate and returning state qualifier Brayden Delp finishing second in both events with district-qualifying tosses.
Returning state qualifiers Ortz and Kahle also tripled with Ortz winning the triple jump (39 feet, 7 inches) and long jump (19 feet, 6 inches) with qualifying marks. Kahle won the 100 and 200 dashes (11.59 and 24.54), his 100 time a district-qualifier. Ortz finished second in the 100 dash.
Freshman Nolan Barnett doubled, running a leg on the winning 4x800 relay (10:19.41) with Isaac Gourley, Kieran Fricko and Levi Neiswonger and taking the uncontested 3,200 run (12:30.55).
Other Bulldogs wins came from Fricko in the 1,600 run (5:24.4) and Andrew Byers in the 400 dash (57.9). That gave Fricko a double-win day while Byers and Harmon doubled with legs on the winning 4x400 relay (4:01.21) with Seth Barrett and Wyatt Byers.
Colton Shick won the javelin (133 feet).
RETURNING STATE CHAMPION Mylee Harmon quadrupled in her season debut as she won the 100 and 400 dashes (13.25 and 1:06.13) and high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) while also running a leg on the uncontested 4x400 relay (5:01.15) with Kira Bonanno, Lia Hageter and Ally Shoemaker.
Alivia Huffman and Claire Henry both doubled in individual events. Huffman won the triple jump (20 feet, 11 inches) and javelin (111 feet, 1 inch) with a district-qualifying mark while Henry won the long jump (13 feet, 7 inches) and pole vault (9 feet) with a qualifying height.
Brooklyn Edmonds won the discus (99 feet, 8 inches) with a qualifying throw and the 4x800 relay also won in 12:22.2 with Hageter, Shoemaker, Isabella Faulk and Lilli Barnett.
Other placewinners for the Bulldogs:
— Harmon and Neiswonger were 2-3 to finish a sweep in the 200 dash.
— Barnett finished third in the 1,600 run as did Barnett in the 1,600, Shick in the 300 hurdles, Andrew Byers in the pole vault, Barrett in the triple jump and Jaren Christieans in the long jump
— Gourley and Barrett finished out a sweep of the 400 dash in second and third. Barrett and Evan Wadsworth finished 2-3 in the javelin to finish out a sweep.
— Gavinn Rodriguez and David Horner were 2-3 in the 800 run.
Other placewinners for the Lady Bulldogs:
— Shoemaker finished second in the 400 dash.
— Addy Bond and Bonanno finished 2-3 in the 200 dash.
— Allyn Hagen finished second to Edmonds with a district-qualifying toss.
— Edmonds and Emma Kemmer were 2-3 in the shot put.
— McKenna Rankin finished third in the pole vault as was Barnett in the 1,600 and Hageter in the 100 hurdles.