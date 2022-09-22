NEW BETHLEHEM — Both Redbank Valley soccer teams tangled with two stubborn Brookville squads and came away with a split decision Tuesday night under the lights at the football field.

In the first game, the Bulldogs stayed unbeaten with a 2-1 win over the Raiders while the Lady Bulldogs gave up two first-half goals and were stymied the rest of the way in a 2-0 loss to Brookville.

