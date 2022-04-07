NEW BETHLEHEM — Five district-qualifying performances including a whopper of a throw from returning state medalist Cam Wagner highlighted Redbank Valley’s track and field sweep of visiting Cranberry Tuesday afternoon.
The junior Wagner, a returning state medalist with a fourth-place finish in the discus, debuted with throws all over 150 feet in last week’s opener at Armstrong in much colder conditions.
Tuesday however, he hiked that up a bit with a personal-best toss of 160 feet, 10 inches which still remains No. 2 on the team’s honor roll behind the 2007 state-medaling mark of Dan Jordan’s toss of 167 feet, 3 inches.
As per pa.milesplit.com, Wagner’s toss ranks No. 2 in the state in the early going in Class 2A, trailing just Shenango’s Will Patton’s No. 1 mark of 162 feet, 11 inches. The only other discus throw in the state over 150 so far is from Berks Catholic’s Brady Mider (150 feet, 9 inches).
Wagner is the highest returning medalist from last year. The only other medalist back is Shenango senior Brandon Stuck, who was fifth. Patton won last year’s WPIAL title with a 163-10. Stuck is also on this year’s honor roll with a season-best 147-1.
“The boys had a great day with several key wins in multiple events,” Bulldogs head coach Andy Rex said. “Cam put on a clinic in the discus and all four of his throws were over 152 feet. Kolby had a great day with his best throw of 130 feet, 3 inches with several teammates on his heels and the boys were impressive in the shot put as well.”
The Bulldogs beat the Berries, 92-58, while the girls held off Cranberry for an 82-68 win.
Ashton Kahle was a triple-winner for the Bulldogs, taking the 100 and 200 dashes (11.68 and 24.14) while teaming up with Aiden Ortz, Zeldon Fisher and Marquese Gardlock on the winning 4x100 relay with a district-qualifying time of 46.82.
Ortz added a win in the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) with a district-qualifying height while also finishing second in the 100 dash and long jump.
Gardlock won the 110 hurdles while also finishing second in the high jump and 300 hurdles.
Wagner added a win in the shot put as well with a district-qualifying toss of 44 feet, 11 inches. In the shot put, the Bulldogs placed throwers in the top five and seven in the discus, although teams score in just the top three positions. Kade Minich was third in the discus at 121 feet, 9 inches, just shy of a D9-qualifier of 123 feet.
Joe Mansfield doubled in the jumps, taking the long jump (19 feet, 1 3/4 inches) and triple (42 feet, 1/2 inch) along with a third in the high jump.
The Bulldogs’ other win came from Levi Shick in the 3,200 run (12:13.76).
Madison Foringer doubled for the Lady Bulldogs, qualifying for districts with a winning throw of 101 feet, 4 inches in the discus — teammate Brooklyn Edmonds threw a D9 qualifier of 98 feet, 9 inches to finish second — while also winning the shot put (29 feet).
The Lady Bulldogs won all three relays for a key 15-0 advantage in the team scoring. Isabella Faulk, Quinn Fricko, Lilli Barnett and Ryleigh Smathers won the 4x800 relay (13:21.18). Smathers, Mylee Harmon, Alexandra Shoemaker and Katie Davis won the 4x400 relay (4:38.18) and Reagen Beamer, Shoemaker, Davis and Harmon won the 4x100 relay (55.63).
Harmon made it a triple-win day by taking the high jump (5 feet) with a district-qualifying height.
Also for the Lady Bulldogs, Alivia Huffman won the triple jump (31 feet, 4 3/4 inches). Claire Henry and Mackenna Rankin shared the pole vault win, each clearing eight feet. While finishing second in the javelin, Lilly Shaffer qualified for districts with a toss of 115 feet, 9 inches.
Both teams were scheduled to visit North Clarion Thursday before next Thursday’s four-team meet at Johnsonburg with Kane and Port Allegany. Saturday’s DeMans Team Sports Invitational in Brookville was postponed to April 23 due to the poor weather forecast.