STRATTANVILLE — Redbank Valley senior Aiden Ortz’s record mark in the long jump and a dominating field/throwing day by the Lady Bulldogs helped set the tone for Tuesday’s track and field sweep at Clarion-Limestone.
At the C-L Sports Complex, the Bulldogs won 90-51 while the Lady Bulldogs, buoyed by a 53-1 edge in the non-track events, notched a 93-48 win over C-L.
Ortz’s previous record mark of 21 feet, 11 1/4 inches was set at last year’s District 9 meet in Brookville, but Tuesday, he surpassed that with a jump of 22 feet, 3 3/4 inches. He also won the triple jump (41 feet, 5 1/2 inches).
Ortz combined with Owen Harmon, Cam Wagner and Ashton Kahle to win the 4x100 relay in 44.1 seconds with Kahle blistering the track in the 100 dash with a hand-held winning time of 10.9 seconds ahead of the runner-up Ortz.
Regardless of a non-computer measured run, that computes to a converted 11.14. Last year’s D9 runner-up crossed the line last year at districts in 11.24. Either way, Kahle is certainly in the sprint title mix again with the likes of Brookville’s Jake Pete, Punxsutawney’s Brett Dean and Brookville’s Brayden Kunselman who all made last year’s final and finished behind Kahle in third, fifth and sixth. And Ortz as well. He was eighth and missed the finals last year.
That group and ECC’s Ben Reynolds, who was seventh, will all be on hand at Saturday’s 21-team DeMans Sports Invitational in Brookville. Thursday, both Redbank Valley squads host Moniteau. Next week, they host North Clarion Wednesday.
Also Tuesday, Kahle won the 200 dash in 23.9 seconds.
The Bulldogs beat the short-handed Lions by numbers and winning 14 of the 17 events, including all three relays. Nolan Barnett, Seth Barrett, Isaac Gourley and Kieran Fricko won the 4x800 while Barrett, Fricko, and Drew and Wyatt Byers won the 4x400 relay (4:13).
Fricko completed his triple with a win in the 1,600 run (5:15). Drew and Wyatt Byers were 1-3 in the 400 dash with Drew winning in 56.7 seconds. Barnett won the 800 run (2:28.6).
Colton Shick won the 300 hurdles (47.1) and finished second in the javelin while Wagner completed his triple with two wins in the throws — the discus with a season-best toss of 166 feet, 11 inches and shot put (47 feet, 1 inch) with Brayden Delp finishing second.
Mylee Harmon quadrupled and Alivia Huffman tripled to pace the Lady Bulldogs. Harmon won the 400 dash (11:03.6), 200 dash (26.7) and high jump (4 feet, 11 inches) while running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay with Ally Shoemaker, Lia Hageter and Kira Bonanno.
Huffman grabbed wins in the triple jump (30 feet, 3 1/2 inches), long jump (14 feet, 5 inches) and javelin (109 feet, 10 inches).
Also in the field, Allyn Hagan won the discus (89 feet, 8 inches) and Emma Kemmer won the shot put (27 feet, 10 inches). Brooklyn Edmonds was runner-up in both the shot put and discus while Hagan was second in the javelin. Ella Rizzo was second in the long jump with Kendall Kirk placing second in the triple jump.
On the track, Hageter took a first in the 300 hurdles (55.8) while the 4x100 relay got its first win of the year in 57.07 with the foursome of Bonanno, Kendall Kirkpatrick, Claire Henry and Izzy Bond.
The pole vault event was not contested.