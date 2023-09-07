NEW BETHLEHEM — Opening day finally got here for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team and it didn’t disappoint in a 10-2 rout of visiting Forest Area to complete a varsity sweep Tuesday night.
For the Lady Bulldogs in the opening game, it was game No. 3 and they bounced back from last week’s loss to St. Marys with a 5-3 win over Forest to improve to 2-1.
The Bulldogs’ record-breaking scorer from last season Owen Clouse picked where he finished last year by scoring four goals, but he had plenty of help against the Fires as Kieran Fricko scored twice, and Seth Barrett, Caleb Root and Kaden Sturgeon also scored. Forest also knocked one in with an “own goal” for the Bulldogs.
Root had three assists while Clouse, Fricko, Ty Carrier, Nolan Barnett and Jordan Smith added helpers as well.
In the first game, the Lady Bulldogs got a hat trick from Lia Hageter and two goals from Ally Shoemaker while Bella Orr, Ava Moore and Lilli Barnett had assists.
Both teams play again Thursday as the Lady Bulldogs visit Fairview and the Bulldogs visit DuBois Central Catholic.
Saturday, the Bulldogs host Slippery Rock at noon and both teams are at home next Tuesday, the Bulldogs against C-L at 5 p.m. and the Lady Bulldogs against Clarion at 7 p.m.
In last week’s game:
GIRLS
THURSDAY, Aug. 31
St. Marys 7, Redbank Valley 1
At home against visiting St. Marys, the Lady Bulldogs managed just a goal from Bella Orr off an assist from Ally Shoemaker