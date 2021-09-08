NEW BETHLEHEM — Both Redbank Valley soccer teams won their home openers against Forest Area Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs needing overtime to win 4-3 while the Bulldogs took the nightcap 4-1.
The Bulldogs had already opened the season last Saturday in a 9-1 loss at Franklin, but bounced back against the Fires as Owen Clouse scored two goals and added an assist.
Owen Harmon also scored while the fourth goal was a Forest own goal. Ty Carrier and Kieran Fricko also made assists.
The Bulldogs led 3-0 at the half before Forest cut it to 3-1 in the second half followed by the Bulldogs’ final goal.
In last Saturday’s loss to Franklin, Clouse assisted on Tyson Adams’ goal to make it 1-0, but the host Knights scored the next nine unanswered goals.
In Tuesday’s first game, the defending D9 Class 1A champion Lady Bulldogs got the game-winner in extra time as junior Elena Root converted on a penalty kick.
Earlier, the Lady Bulldogs scored in the first half when Raegen Beamer put in a shot off an Alexandra Shoemaker assist.
Two goals in the second half came from Quinn Fricko off a direct kick and Ember Hetrick with the help of another Shoemaker assist.
Forest Area’s second converted penalty kick tied it at 3-3 before the end of regulation.
But Root ended it in overtime on her own PK with 39 seconds left in the first of two possible 10-minute periods.
Both teams travel to Karns City Thursday for a varsity doubleheader, the girls at 4 p.m. and the boys at 6.
From there, the boys host Oil City Saturday at 10 a.m. and Keystone Monday at 6 p.m. The girls host Oil City Saturday at noon, then Brookville Monday at 4 p.m. followed by a trip to West Branch next Tuesday afternoon.