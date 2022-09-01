KNOX — Starting both seasons with lopsided wins, the Redbank Valley soccer teams routed host Keystone in a varsity doubleheader Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs got things started with an 11-3 win in the first game while the Bulldogs built a 13-0 lead with just nine minutes into the second half before the Panthers elected to stop the game.
Both teams are back in action Thursday at Forest Area in Marienville for another varsity doubleheader, this time starting at 3 p.m. with the girls and the boys following around 5.
In the opener, the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-1 first-half lead and cruised to the win. Alexandra Shoemaker poured in four goals with Lia Hageter scored three goals. Bella Orr scored twice while Ember Hetrick and Lilli Barnett also found the back of the net.
Hetrick had two assists while Hageter, Orr and Madi Plyter assisted on goals.
In the boys’ game, Owen Clouse led the onslaught with six goals and two assists. Owen Harmon finished with three goals and two assists while Nick Moore had two goals and one assist. Ty Carrier and Peyton Rearick also scored while Carrier, Titus Smith, Caleb Root and Kieran Fricko all assisted on goals.
Next week, both teams are on the road on Wednesday, the Bulldogs at C-L and the Lady Bulldogs visiting Clarion for what appears to be the only game of the week.